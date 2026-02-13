13 February 2026,

Friday

Education News

Strict Action on Foreign Students: Schools and Colleges Must Provide Full Information within 48 Hours or Face Action

Under this order, issued in conjunction with the Ministry of Home Affairs, all educational institutions will have to upload information about foreign students admitted to their institutions within the stipulated time frame.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 13, 2026

Foreign Students

Government Rules for Foreign Students: The Central Government has taken a significant step towards national security and maintaining accurate records of foreign nationals. It will now be mandatory for all foreign students coming to study in India to register their complete information on a government portal. According to media reports, this rule has been implemented for both government and private educational institutions. The government believes that in many past cases, it has been observed that the administration did not have complete data on foreign nationals who arrived on a student visa. Basic information, such as which college they are studying in, when their visa expires, and whether they are actually pursuing studie,s was found to be lacking. This new directive has been issued to address this gap.

Foreign Students: What is the New Rule?

Under this order, issued in conjunction with the Ministry of Home Affairs, all educational institutions will have to upload information about the foreign students admitted to their institutions within a stipulated timeframe. This information will be shared through a digital system, allowing relevant departments to view immediate updates. Institutions will be required to enter crucial details such as the student's name, country of origin, passport number, visa validity, course details, and residential address in India. Furthermore, if a student drops out mid-course or is absent from classes for an extended period, that information must also be reported.

All Data Will Be Linked to the ‘FSIS’ Portal

To monitor foreign students, the government has developed a digital platform named "Foreign Student Information System (FSIS)". All institutions will have to register on this portal and update information for every new admission within 24 to 48 hours. This system will be directly linked to the Immigration Department, enabling prompt tracking of any visa-related discrepancies.

Government Rules For Foreign Students: What Happens if the Rules are Broken?

The government has clarified that institutions found to be negligent can face action under the Foreigners Act. This includes strict provisions such as fines, legal action, and cancellation of recognition. The government has also stated that necessary legal action will be taken in this regard.

Published on:

13 Feb 2026 03:59 pm

News / Education News / Strict Action on Foreign Students: Schools and Colleges Must Provide Full Information within 48 Hours or Face Action

