Strict Action on Foreign Students: Schools and Colleges Must Provide Full Information within 48 Hours or Face Action

Government Rules for Foreign Students: The Central Government has taken a significant step towards national security and maintaining accurate records of foreign nationals. It will now be mandatory for all foreign students coming to study in India to register their complete information on a government portal. According to media reports, this rule has been implemented for both government and private educational institutions. The government believes that in many past cases, it has been observed that the administration did not have complete data on foreign nationals who arrived on a student visa. Basic information, such as which college they are studying in, when their visa expires, and whether they are actually pursuing studie,s was found to be lacking. This new directive has been issued to address this gap.