14 February 2026,

Saturday

Education News

AIIMS Vacancy 2025: Over 3000 posts announced at AIIMS, know the essential qualifications

AIIMS Bharti: According to the released schedule, the first NORCET-10 examination will be held on April 11, 2026. Its result is planned to be released on April 16, 2026.

Feb 14, 2026

AIIMS Vacancy 2025

AIIMS: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released a short notice for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-10. Through this recruitment drive, over 3000 nursing officer posts will be filled in various AIIMS institutions across the country. These positions are considered very important given the continuously increasing need in health services. If you have completed nursing studies and dream of working in a government hospital, this opportunity could be for you. The application process will begin on February 24, 2026. Interested candidates can fill out the online form by visiting the official portal of AIIMS.

AIIMS Bharti 2025: Exam Dates Also Decided

As per the released schedule, the first NORCET-10 exam will be held on April 11, 2026. Its result is planned to be released on April 16, 2026. Candidates who are successful in this phase will be able to appear for the second phase of the examination. The second phase will be conducted on April 30, 2026, and its result may be declared by May 11, 2026. The age of the candidates will be calculated based on March 16, 2026.

AIIMS Vacancy 2025: What is the Application Fee?

Regarding the fee, candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay ₹3000. For SC, ST, and EWS categories, this fee has been set at ₹2400. Differently-abled candidates are completely exempted from the fee. Please note that payment will only be accepted through online modes.

AIIMS Vacancy 2025: Who Can Apply?

The minimum age for application has been set at 18 years and the maximum at 30 years. Candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per rules. In terms of educational qualification, candidates must possess a BSc Nursing degree. Additionally, those who have completed General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and have at least two years of relevant work experience are also eligible to apply.

14 Feb 2026 11:17 am

AIIMS Vacancy 2025: Over 3000 posts announced at AIIMS, know the essential qualifications

