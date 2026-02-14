AIIMS Vacancy 2025: Over 3000 posts announced at AIIMS, know the essential qualifications

AIIMS: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released a short notice for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-10. Through this recruitment drive, over 3000 nursing officer posts will be filled in various AIIMS institutions across the country. These positions are considered very important given the continuously increasing need in health services. If you have completed nursing studies and dream of working in a government hospital, this opportunity could be for you. The application process will begin on February 24, 2026. Interested candidates can fill out the online form by visiting the official portal of AIIMS.