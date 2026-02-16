16 February 2026,

Monday

Education News

JEE Main Result 2026: Save website, you will be able to check jee mains result directly through this link

JEE Main Result: This time, a record number of students participated in the first session of JEE Main. Approximately 13.5 lakh candidates had registered, out of which about 96 percent, or more than 13 lakh students, appeared for the examination.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

Jee Mains Result 2026

JEE Main Result 2026: The wait for millions of students preparing for engineering entrance is about to end. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has indicated that the JEE Main 2026 Session-1 result may be released today, February 16, 2026. As soon as the results are announced, candidates for B.Tech and B.E. (Paper-1) will be able to check their scorecard on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Although the results were initially slated for release on February 12, the schedule was later revised. According to the latest information, NTA will first release the final answer key, after which the link for the result will be activated. It is expected that the option to view the results may be available on the website by the evening.

JEE Main Result 2026

JEE Main 2026: Exam Dates

A record number of students participated in the first session of JEE Main this time. Approximately 13.5 lakh candidates registered, out of which about 96 per cent, or over 13 lakh students, appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in various shifts between January 21 and January 29, 2026.

JEE Main Result 2026: No Re-evaluation Facility

NTA has also clarified that there will be no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of marks after the results are declared. The agency states that the final answer key has been prepared after examining the objections received from candidates, and the results have been compiled based on it. A normalization process has been adopted to balance the differences in the difficulty levels of papers across different shifts. This has been described as completely final and transparent.

Updated on:

16 Feb 2026 11:02 am

Published on:

16 Feb 2026 11:00 am

