Bihar Police admit card: Physical test from 12 March, hall ticket link active from 15 February

Bihar Police Admit Card: The next important stage has begun for candidates who have passed the written examination for Bihar Police Constable Driver recruitment. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has announced the dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The physical test for the Driver Constable post will be conducted from March 12, 2026. Along with this, the board has also released information regarding the issuance of admit cards for the PET. Although the download link is currently visible, it will become active from February 15, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables at csbc.bihar.gov.in.