Bihar Police admit card: Physical test from 12 March, hall ticket link active from 15 February

Bihar Police Admit Card: The next important stage has begun for candidates who have passed the written examination for Bihar Police Constable Driver recruitment. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has announced the dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The physical test for the Driver Constable post will be conducted from March 12, 2026. Along with this, the board has also released information regarding the issuance of admit cards for the PET. Although the download link is currently visible, it will become active from February 15, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
To download the admit card, first visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage of the website, a link related to the PET admit card will be visible at the top of the “Bihar Police” section.
Click on the link “Download e-Admit Card of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Driver Constable (Advt. No. 02/2025)”.
On the new page that opens, enter your roll number and password.
Fill in the captcha code and submit.
Your hall ticket will appear on the screen. Check all the details carefully and keep a printout safe.
If, for any reason, candidates are unable to download their admit card online, they can obtain a duplicate admit card from the board's office located at Back Harding Road, Patna on March 9 and 10, 2026.
In the Physical Efficiency Test, candidates' fitness will be assessed through four main stages: running, high jump, long jump, and shot put. Additionally, physical measurement tests, including height and chest measurements, will also be conducted.
