14 February 2026,

Saturday

Education News

BSSC 2nd inter level recruitment: Vacancies increased again in Bihar

This recruitment was announced in the year 2023. Since then, the number of posts has been increased multiple times. The last date for application has also been extended more than once.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

BSSC 2nd Inter Level Vacancy

BSSC 2nd Inter Level Vacancy: A significant update has arrived for young people preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has once again increased the number of posts in the Second Inter Level Recruitment 2023. This time, 1107 new posts have been added across various departments.

The total number of vacancies has now increased from 25,311 to 26,426. Although the posts have been increased, no further extension has been granted for the application dates. The last date for registration and fee submission was February 13, 2026, while the final date for completely submitting the form is set for February 16, 2026. All candidates are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the examination date. It is reported that over 33 lakh applications have been received for this recruitment.

BSSC Vacancy: Vacancy and Dates Extended Multiple Times

This recruitment was announced in 2023. Since then, the number of posts has been increased several times. The last date for the application has also been extended more than once. This is the reason why lakhs of candidates waiting for the examination are expressing dissatisfaction. They state that repeatedly reopening the application and extending the dates is not appropriate. This is causing delays in the examination and also affecting preparation plans.

BSSC 2nd Inter Level Vacancy: Selection Process for Candidates

The selection for the Second Inter Level Recruitment will be conducted in three stages. This includes a preliminary examination, a main examination, and a skill test. All examinations will be conducted through online mode.

BSSC: Prelims Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will be objective. A total of 150 questions will be asked. The questions will be from General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The minimum qualifying marks are set at 40 percent for the General category, 36.5 percent for Backward Classes (BC), 34 percent for Extremely Backward Classes (MBC), and 32 percent for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 02:19 pm

