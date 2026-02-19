19 February 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

Rajasthan RTE: Controversy Erupts Before Launch as Private Schools Threaten Admission Boycott Over Unmet Demands

RTE 2025 Admission Update: The RTE admission process, set to begin in Rajasthan from February 20, has once again landed in controversy.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 19, 2026

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर, मेटा एआइ

Representative image, Meta AI

RTE 2025 Admission Update: The RTE admission process, scheduled to begin in Rajasthan from February 20, has once again been mired in controversy. While thousands of parents are distressed over pending admissions from the previous session, private schools have launched an offensive against the government even before the new process begins.

Private school management has warned that no new admissions under RTE will be granted until their demands are met. Meanwhile, parent organisations claim that approximately 44,000 children selected for the 2025-26 session have not yet been admitted to private schools. Many parents have been making rounds of the education department offices for months.

They allege that schools are evading admissions despite selection, and the department's notice-based actions have proven ineffective. Over 30 schools were issued notices, but no concrete action has been taken. The preparation for another lottery in the same schools has further increased the parents' anxiety.

Dispute Over Reimbursement Amount and Admission Classes

Private school organisations argue that the Right to Education Act, 2009, and High Court orders are not being interpreted correctly. They state that admissions should only be for the entry-level class, whereas recent guidelines provide for admissions in four classes. There is no fixed timeline for reimbursement.

Schools allege that the fixed amount of approximately ₹13,000 per student is not received on time for years, while the per-student expenditure in government schools is much higher. The outstanding payment is reported to be in crores. Private schools have demanded clarity on the High Court orders. A transparent and time-bound system for payment should be notified, and pending dues should be cleared immediately. Otherwise, they will be unable to grant admissions under RTE.

Questions Over Children's Future

This conflict, arising before the commencement of the RTE process every year, raises questions about the future of the children. If a swift resolution is not reached between the government and school management, the education of thousands of needy children could once again be left in limbo.

Updated on:

19 Feb 2026 11:45 am

Published on:

19 Feb 2026 10:54 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan RTE: Controversy Erupts Before Launch as Private Schools Threaten Admission Boycott Over Unmet Demands

