Education News

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025: Golden Opportunity for Aspiring Government Doctors

A bumper vacancy has been announced for 300 posts of Specialist Doctors in the Punjab Health Department. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025 (Image Saurce: Freepik)

Great news for medical professionals seeking government jobs in Punjab. The National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab has announced a recruitment drive for 300 vacant posts of Specialist Doctors. The Health Department has invited online applications from eligible candidates for these positions. The primary objective of this recruitment is to improve the medical system and health services for the general public in rural and urban areas of Punjab.

Positions to be Filled

As per the official notification released by NHM Punjab, this recruitment is for various specialist categories. The important positions included in this recruitment are:

  • Surgeons
  • Medicine Specialists
  • Anaesthetists
  • Paediatricians
  • Gynaecologists

Eligibility and Experience

To apply for these posts, candidates must possess an MBBS degree from a recognised institution. Additionally, a postgraduate degree or diploma in the relevant subject is required. Furthermore, applicants must be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or the Medical Council of India (MCI). For age limit and all other necessary information, candidates can carefully read the notification available on the official website.

Selection Process and Salary

Eligible candidates will be selected based on their academic qualifications, experience certificates, and interviews. Selected doctors will receive an attractive stipend and other allowances every month as per the rules of the National Health Mission. This is a significant opportunity for doctors who wish to contribute to public health services.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications online by following the simple steps below:

  • First, visit the official website: nhm.punjab.gov.in.
  • Click on the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage.
  • Next, click on the link for 'Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2025'.
  • Register yourself and fill in all the details asked in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and then submit the form.

The Health Department has advised candidates to complete the application process in a timely manner without waiting for the last date to avoid technical glitches. This decision by the Punjab government will address the shortage of specialists in the district hospitals of the state. Now, the general public will be able to get specialist doctors and better treatment in their own districts.

