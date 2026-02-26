26 February 2026,

Thursday

Ajmer

RPSC Recruitment: Over 12000 Vacancies to be Filled Through Exams Starting March

RPSC Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission's (RPSC) recruitment examination cycle will now commence from March. Between March and July, the commission will conduct recruitment examinations for over 12,000 vacant posts.

less than 1 minute read

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 26, 2026

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग, पत्रिका फाइल फोटो

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, file photo from Patrika

RPSC Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will commence its recruitment examinations from March. Between March and July, the commission will conduct recruitment examinations for over 12,000 vacant posts. These include major examinations such as Sub-Inspector, Professor & Coach, and Veterinary Officer.

Under the commission's calendar for this year, examinations for Deputy Commandant, Lecturer Recruitment, Junior Chemist, and Assistant Electrical Inspector have already been held in January-February. Now, important examinations will take place from April to July. More than 15 lakh candidates will appear for these examinations. The commission has reserved dates for other examinations on April 26, May 3, November 29, and December 6 and 27 in its calendar.

Important Examinations from March to July

  • Assistant Engineer Combined Recruitment Main Examination (Personnel Department) - March 22 and 23
  • Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander (Home Department) (1015 posts) Examination - April 5 and 6
  • Veterinary Officer (Animal Husbandry) (1100 posts) - April 19
  • Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Agriculture Department) (281 posts) - April 19
  • Professor (Agriculture) & Coach (Secondary Education) (3225 posts) - May 31 to June 16
  • Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) (6500 posts) - July 12 to 18

Examinations for Other Posts

  • Junior Law Officer (JDA) Examination (12 posts) - July 26-27
  • Statistical Officer (Statistics Department) Examination (113 posts) - August 30
  • Inspector Factory Boilers (Factory-Boilers) Examination (13) - September 20
  • Assistant Director & Senior Scientific Officer (Forensic Science) (28 posts) - October 13 to 16
  • Conservation Officer (Women-Child Development) Examination (12 posts) - November 15

(Dates as per the commission)

Resources to be Mobilised

  • 500 to 800+ examination centres
  • 1500 videographers, CCTV
  • Over 3,000 teachers-employees
  • Over 3,000 police personnel
  • More than 500 vehicles and other resources

Updated on:

26 Feb 2026 09:45 am

Published on:

26 Feb 2026 08:56 am

