RPSC Recruitment: Over 12000 Vacancies to be Filled Through Exams Starting March

RPSC Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will commence its recruitment examinations from March. Between March and July, the commission will conduct recruitment examinations for over 12,000 vacant posts. These include major examinations such as Sub-Inspector, Professor & Coach, and Veterinary Officer.
Under the commission's calendar for this year, examinations for Deputy Commandant, Lecturer Recruitment, Junior Chemist, and Assistant Electrical Inspector have already been held in January-February. Now, important examinations will take place from April to July. More than 15 lakh candidates will appear for these examinations. The commission has reserved dates for other examinations on April 26, May 3, November 29, and December 6 and 27 in its calendar.
