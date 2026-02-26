RPSC Recruitment: Over 12000 Vacancies to be Filled Through Exams Starting March

Under the commission's calendar for this year, examinations for Deputy Commandant, Lecturer Recruitment, Junior Chemist, and Assistant Electrical Inspector have already been held in January-February. Now, important examinations will take place from April to July. More than 15 lakh candidates will appear for these examinations. The commission has reserved dates for other examinations on April 26, May 3, November 29, and December 6 and 27 in its calendar.