Sikar: Chemistry Professor Makes History, Clears NET-JRF, GATE Over 75 Times, Sets World Record

Prof. Suresh Kumar Verma (Photo: Patrika)
NET-JRF Success Story: Prof. Suresh Kumar Verma, a resident of Thoi Rupura village in the Neemkathana area of Sikar district, has set a new benchmark through his hard work and dedication. This Chemistry professor has created history by qualifying the National Eligibility Test (NET) 50 times from June 1999 to February 2026.
In his NET journey, Prof. Verma has also achieved Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 18 times. Notably, he has secured the All India Rank-1, 14 times, Rank-2 three times, and Rank-3 four times. Furthermore, he has consistently managed to secure a place within the All India Top-20 almost every time. He took his first NET exam at the young age of 24, and his streak of success has continued ever since.
Prof. Suresh Verma has also qualified for the prestigious GATE engineering examination 25 times. In this exam, he has secured the first position at the All India level three times. Achieving success in high-level examinations for so many consecutive years is considered a significant accomplishment in itself.
In recognition of his achievements, his name has been recorded in the London-based World Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records. Currently, he is working as a Professor of Chemistry at Government Girls College, Chomu.
Prof. Verma has four published books on Organic Chemistry. In addition, 19 of his national and international research papers have also been published. His contribution to the fields of education and research serves as a source of inspiration for students.
