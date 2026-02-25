25 February 2026,

Wednesday

Sikar

Sikar: Chemistry Professor Makes History, Clears NET-JRF, GATE Over 75 Times, Sets World Record

Professor Suresh Kumar Verma of Sikar has created a unique record in competitive examinations through his consistent hard work. He has set a new example in the education world by passing difficult exams like NET-JRF and GATE dozens of times.

less than 1 minute read

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 25, 2026

Professor Sucess Story

Prof. Suresh Kumar Verma (Photo: Patrika)

NET-JRF Success Story: Prof. Suresh Kumar Verma, a resident of Thoi Rupura village in the Neemkathana area of Sikar district, has set a new benchmark through his hard work and dedication. This Chemistry professor has created history by qualifying the National Eligibility Test (NET) 50 times from June 1999 to February 2026.

NET-JRF Exam Cleared This Many Times

In his NET journey, Prof. Verma has also achieved Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 18 times. Notably, he has secured the All India Rank-1, 14 times, Rank-2 three times, and Rank-3 four times. Furthermore, he has consistently managed to secure a place within the All India Top-20 almost every time. He took his first NET exam at the young age of 24, and his streak of success has continued ever since.

GATE Exam Also Passed 25 Times

Prof. Suresh Verma has also qualified for the prestigious GATE engineering examination 25 times. In this exam, he has secured the first position at the All India level three times. Achieving success in high-level examinations for so many consecutive years is considered a significant accomplishment in itself.

International Recognition Also Achieved

In recognition of his achievements, his name has been recorded in the London-based World Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records. Currently, he is working as a Professor of Chemistry at Government Girls College, Chomu.

4 Books Have Been Published

Prof. Verma has four published books on Organic Chemistry. In addition, 19 of his national and international research papers have also been published. His contribution to the fields of education and research serves as a source of inspiration for students.

