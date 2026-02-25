Sikar: Chemistry Professor Makes History, Clears NET-JRF, GATE Over 75 Times, Sets World Record

In his NET journey, Prof. Verma has also achieved Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 18 times. Notably, he has secured the All India Rank-1, 14 times, Rank-2 three times, and Rank-3 four times. Furthermore, he has consistently managed to secure a place within the All India Top-20 almost every time. He took his first NET exam at the young age of 24, and his streak of success has continued ever since.