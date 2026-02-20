Rajasthan Urban Update: Boundaries of This Rajasthan City Redrawn, 38 New Villages Added; Master Plan to Be Revised

Expansion of Education Hub Sikar’s City Limits. Photo: Patrika
Sikar: The entangled issues of the Master Plan of Shikshanagari Sikar, which have been pending for the last two years, can now be resolved. The Urban Development Department on Thursday further increased the boundary of Shikshanagari. Now 38 new villages have been added to the UIT area. Earlier, 50 revenue villages were added.
Recently, when there was a dispute regarding the Master Plan of Sikar, the UDH Minister had initially spoken of cancelling the Master Plan, but now steps have been taken towards amending the Master Plan.
According to the notification issued by the Urban Development Department, Dhabai Pura, Pipali Nagar, Kaharon Ki Dhani, Daulatpura, Laxmana Ka Bass, Gumana Ka Bass, Dinar Pura, Singhasan, Piprali, Durga Pura, Khori Dungar, Mandawara, Kadma Ka Bass, Kashi Ka Bass, Chaukha Ka Bass, Pura Badi, Kasli, Fakir Pura, Tajsar Khejadilyan, Tajsar Karanvatan, Shyam Pura, Siho ti Choti, Bhukaron Ka Bass, Rasidpur, Melasi, Vikas Nagar, Tetli Nagar, Bhoya, Palasiya Nagar, Maliyon Ki Dhani, Shyam Pura Purvi, Kikraliya, Goriya, Bhoja Ki Dhani, Sujawas, Rewasa, and Premsingh Pura have been included.
Dream of a home can be fulfilled far and wide: Land prices are continuously increasing near the urban boundary. In such a situation, many families are unable to fulfil their dream of buying a plot. After the boundary expansion, common people will be able to easily fulfil their dream of a home by buying plots in new villages and hamlets.
Issues related to amenity areas can now be resolved: The maximum objections to the Master Plan have been registered regarding amenity areas. With the inclusion of new villages and hamlets within the urban limits, amenity areas can be incorporated into these villages and hamlets. This will also reduce the opposition from villagers regarding the Master Plan. With these issues resolved, the Master Plan for Shikshanagari is likely to be released soon.
Earlier, the draft of the Master Plan was published by the Urban Development Department, keeping in mind the requirements until 2041. Now, the Master Plan will be prepared by the department according to 2047.
Before this, the UIT boundary has been expanded twice. During the boundary expansion last year, 50 new revenue villages were added to the UIT area.
The scope of UIT has now extended from Piprali to Rewasa and Rasidpura. People are already starting to worry about development due to the vast area and the UIT not having sufficient income. People say that the department should also release funds before developing basic facilities in these areas.
