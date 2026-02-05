5 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sikar

Rajasthan Crime: Liquor smuggling accused, earlier a tea stall worker, arrested in Dubai

Sikar News: The notorious liquor mafia of Sikar district, Anil Pandya, has finally been caught in the clutches of the law. He has been arrested in Dubai on the input of Gujarat ATS.

less than 1 minute read

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

Liquor mafia Anil Pandya

Liquor smuggling accused Anil Pandya. Photo: Patrika

Sikar News: The notorious liquor mafia of Sikar district, Anil Pandya, has finally been apprehended by the law. He was arrested in Dubai based on input from the Gujarat ATS. A lookout notice was already issued against the accused. The Ministry of External Affairs is now engaged in the process of his extradition.

Anil Pandya had established a large liquor smuggling network in Gujarat and had been active in the illegal business for the past two decades. According to Sikar SP Praveen Nayak Nunawat, there are 39 cases registered against Anil Pandya in the Sikar district alone.

Several Cases Registered in Gujarat and Haryana Too

In addition, several cases of liquor smuggling and criminal activities are registered against him in Gujarat, Haryana, and other states. He has been involved not only in liquor smuggling but also in illegal land encroachments.

Once Worked at a Tea Stall

Anil Pandya, a resident of Khaji Ka Bass Rupnagar in Fatehpur tehsil, initially worked at a tea stall. His name surfaced in the Birju Thekedar murder case in 2012, and after his arrest, he escaped from Sanchor jail along with his associates.

Came in Contact with the major liquor mafia during his escape

During his escape, he came into contact with major liquor mafias and started smuggling operations in Gujarat and several other states. Despite the liquor ban in Gujarat, Pandya built a strong smuggling network there. His network includes several names such as Jagdish Prasad and Taufiq Nazir Khan.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 10:38 am

News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Rajasthan Crime: Liquor smuggling accused, earlier a tea stall worker, arrested in Dubai

Big News

View All

Sikar

Rajasthan

Trending

Fog impact in Rajasthan: Four vehicles collide in Fatehpur, 10 injured, five people admitted to trauma centre

Sikar Road Accident
Sikar

Rajasthan Road Accident: 7 Women Die in Tragic Accident

Sikar-Accident-
Sikar

Smart Highway Preparations Underway from Sikar to Bikaner in Rajasthan, Central Government Initiates Process

smart-highway
Sikar

Girls Sainik School: Admission open for 80 seats, last date approaching, apply soon

गर्ल्स सैनिक स्कूल में 80 सीटों पर प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू, फोटो मेटा एआइ
Sikar

Sikar Accident: Three devotees en route to Khatu Shyamji killed in a horrific collision

Khatu-Shyam-Ji-road-accident
Sikar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.