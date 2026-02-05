Rajasthan Crime: Liquor smuggling accused, earlier a tea stall worker, arrested in Dubai

Liquor smuggling accused Anil Pandya. Photo: Patrika
Sikar News: The notorious liquor mafia of Sikar district, Anil Pandya, has finally been apprehended by the law. He was arrested in Dubai based on input from the Gujarat ATS. A lookout notice was already issued against the accused. The Ministry of External Affairs is now engaged in the process of his extradition.
Anil Pandya had established a large liquor smuggling network in Gujarat and had been active in the illegal business for the past two decades. According to Sikar SP Praveen Nayak Nunawat, there are 39 cases registered against Anil Pandya in the Sikar district alone.
In addition, several cases of liquor smuggling and criminal activities are registered against him in Gujarat, Haryana, and other states. He has been involved not only in liquor smuggling but also in illegal land encroachments.
Anil Pandya, a resident of Khaji Ka Bass Rupnagar in Fatehpur tehsil, initially worked at a tea stall. His name surfaced in the Birju Thekedar murder case in 2012, and after his arrest, he escaped from Sanchor jail along with his associates.
During his escape, he came into contact with major liquor mafias and started smuggling operations in Gujarat and several other states. Despite the liquor ban in Gujarat, Pandya built a strong smuggling network there. His network includes several names such as Jagdish Prasad and Taufiq Nazir Khan.
