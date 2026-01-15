Rajasthan Road Accident: 7 Women Die in Tragic Accident

The accident in Harsawa, which instantly destroyed a mother's love, a daughter's smile, and the lives of two daughters-in-law, leaving seven women's households in ruins, has left the entire village stunned and speechless. Since the news of the incident, mourning has gripped the family, and amidst the festivities of Makar Sankranti, the atmosphere in the village suddenly turned silent. Where there were celebrations of the festival just moments ago, a terrifying silence has now descended. Everyone was looking at Mohani Devi's house with apprehension. In hushed tones, some were imagining how the accident could have been avoided if all the women hadn't been in the same car, while others were whispering about the family's vibrancy attracting an evil eye.