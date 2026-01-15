Rajasthan Road Accident: 7 Women Die in Tragic Accident

Car and deceased women’s file photo: Patrika
Rajasthan Road Accident: The mere thought of this sorrow and pain is chilling. To see the mangled car of the family in front of one's eyes in the first accident, and then to see the blood-soaked bodies of the mother, wife, and sisters-in-law trapped inside, can make anyone's heart tremble. But this is the horrific scene that the men of the family, who were following in another car, had to witness after the accident in Harsawa involving the women.
Everyone was stunned for a moment upon seeing the accident. Later, screaming and crying, they rushed to the car, searching for signs of life among the victims. Mohani Devi's son, Lalit, was the first to reach the car and began extricating the injured. Later, 6-7 other people also rushed to help. Witnessing their family devastated before their eyes and pulling out the bodies of their loved ones with trembling hands was a scene that brought tears to the eyes of everyone present.
According to information, the car in which the women were travelling was initially behind. Just two minutes earlier, the driver had overtaken the car carrying the men of the family, which was ahead. Shortly after, that car met with the accident.
The accident in Harsawa, which instantly destroyed a mother's love, a daughter's smile, and the lives of two daughters-in-law, leaving seven women's households in ruins, has left the entire village stunned and speechless. Since the news of the incident, mourning has gripped the family, and amidst the festivities of Makar Sankranti, the atmosphere in the village suddenly turned silent. Where there were celebrations of the festival just moments ago, a terrifying silence has now descended. Everyone was looking at Mohani Devi's house with apprehension. In hushed tones, some were imagining how the accident could have been avoided if all the women hadn't been in the same car, while others were whispering about the family's vibrancy attracting an evil eye.
According to information, the family of the deceased is involved in the business of filtered water and vehicles. The family and relatives had gone to attend a funeral in four vehicles. Two of the vehicles belonged to the family of the deceased. The car that met with the accident had been hired by the family for the driver, Wasim. Meanwhile, the car in which the men were travelling was being driven by Mohani Devi's son, Lalit.
According to information, there were about 16 members of the family at the funeral, of whom eight were women. To ensure the women did not feel uncomfortable among the men, the family had seated them in a separate car. Later, this very car claimed the lives of seven women in the accident.
After the incident, a crowd of villagers and public representatives also gathered at the trauma centre, weeping. Everyone was consoling the family, saying that everything was normal until morning, and by evening, the entire family had been devastated.
