Khatu Shyam Ji Fair: Rajasthan Police Launch ‘Selfie Contest’

Khatu Shyam Ji Mela: The festivities of the Phalguni Lakhhi Mela are at their peak at the shrine of Baba Shyam, the 'refuge of the defeated', located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. Millions of devotees from across the country and the world are reaching Khatu Dham on foot, carrying 'nishans' (religious flags). To ensure the safety and smooth darshan for this massive crowd, the deployed Rajasthan Police have initiated a unique campaign this time – the 'Shri Khatu Shyamji Mela Selfie Competition'.