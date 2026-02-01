23 February 2026,

Monday

Sikar

Khatu Shyam Ji Fair: Rajasthan Police Launch ‘Selfie Contest’

"Khatu Shyam Ji Mela: The Rajasthan Police has launched a highly interesting 'Selfie Competition' to further strengthen the trust between the general public and the devotees of Khatu Naresh."

3 min read

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Khatu Shyam Ji Mela: The festivities of the Phalguni Lakhhi Mela are at their peak at the shrine of Baba Shyam, the 'refuge of the defeated', located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. Millions of devotees from across the country and the world are reaching Khatu Dham on foot, carrying 'nishans' (religious flags). To ensure the safety and smooth darshan for this massive crowd, the deployed Rajasthan Police have initiated a unique campaign this time – the 'Shri Khatu Shyamji Mela Selfie Competition'.

Through this competition, the police administration aims to make devotees feel that the uniformed personnel stationed in the lanes of Khatu are their 'friends and protectors'.

Director General of Police's Directives, An Example of 'Smart Policing'

Implementing the vision of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Sikar Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Nayak Noonavat has conceptualised this competition. SP Noonavat stated that the police at the fair are not just present for lathi-wielding and security, but are also actively involved in service, traffic management, women's assistance, and medical coordination. This digital platform has been created to showcase this humane face to the world.

What is the 'Selfie Competition', How to Participate?

If you are at the Khatu fair and appreciate any police arrangement, or witness a police officer helping an elderly person, child, or differently-abled individual, you can capture that moment with your camera.

  • Process: Take a nice selfie or photo with a police officer or with the police arrangements.
  • Platform: Share this photo on your social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook).
  • Mandatory Conditions: While sharing the photo, you must tag the official handle of Rajasthan Police, @policerajasthan.
  • Mandatory Hashtags: It is essential to use #SafeWithPolice and #KhatuMelaPolice in your post.

100 Best Selfies to Receive 'Baba Shyam's Prasad' and Honour

The Sikar police administration has also announced prizes to make this competition more exciting. A team of experts will select the 100 best selfies from the submitted entries.

  • What will the prize include? Winners will be presented with an attractive picture of Baba Khatu Shyam, special prasad, and a 'Certificate of Appreciation' from the Rajasthan Police.
  • Facility for Outstation Winners: If a winner is from outside the Sikar district, the police administration will send the prize and certificate to their home via post.

'A New Bond of Trust and Cooperation'

According to SP Praveen Nayak Noonavat, the core objective of this competition is to bridge the gap between the police and the general public. Often, in crowded fairs, the police are seen merely as a controlling entity, but this time, the police are emerging as 'companions of the devotees'. This competition symbolises positive dialogue and cooperation between the police and the public.

Comprehensive Security Arrangements

Along with the selfie competition, unprecedented security arrangements have been made for the fair:

  • Drone Surveillance: State-of-the-art drones are being used for crowd control.
  • Women's Help Desk: Female police personnel are deployed at every major point for the safety of women devotees.
  • Helpline Numbers: For any emergency, the police have issued a helpline number: 9667600788. Additionally, the 112 service is active 24 hours a day.

'Digital Advisory' for Devotees

The police administration has appealed to the devotees not to believe any misleading information related to the fair. For official and verified information, they should only follow the social media pages of Rajasthan Police and Sikar Police. Devotees are urged to queue up for darshan of Baba Shyam and be cautious of pickpockets and suspicious objects.

Why is This News Special?

This initiative by the Rajasthan Police is an excellent example of 'Community Policing'. In the age of social media, when every devotee has a smartphone, such competitions not only change the public's perception of the police but also promote Rajasthan tourism and the grandeur of the Khatu Mela globally through 'positive content'.

Updated on:

23 Feb 2026 07:35 pm

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 07:29 pm

