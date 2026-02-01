Khatu Shyam Ji Fair: Rajasthan Police Launch ‘Selfie Contest’

Khatu Shyam Ji Mela: The festivities of the Phalguni Lakhhi Mela are at their peak at the shrine of Baba Shyam, the 'refuge of the defeated', located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. Millions of devotees from across the country and the world are reaching Khatu Dham on foot, carrying 'nishans' (religious flags). To ensure the safety and smooth darshan for this massive crowd, the deployed Rajasthan Police have initiated a unique campaign this time – the 'Shri Khatu Shyamji Mela Selfie Competition'.
Through this competition, the police administration aims to make devotees feel that the uniformed personnel stationed in the lanes of Khatu are their 'friends and protectors'.
Implementing the vision of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Sikar Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Nayak Noonavat has conceptualised this competition. SP Noonavat stated that the police at the fair are not just present for lathi-wielding and security, but are also actively involved in service, traffic management, women's assistance, and medical coordination. This digital platform has been created to showcase this humane face to the world.
If you are at the Khatu fair and appreciate any police arrangement, or witness a police officer helping an elderly person, child, or differently-abled individual, you can capture that moment with your camera.
The Sikar police administration has also announced prizes to make this competition more exciting. A team of experts will select the 100 best selfies from the submitted entries.
According to SP Praveen Nayak Noonavat, the core objective of this competition is to bridge the gap between the police and the general public. Often, in crowded fairs, the police are seen merely as a controlling entity, but this time, the police are emerging as 'companions of the devotees'. This competition symbolises positive dialogue and cooperation between the police and the public.
Along with the selfie competition, unprecedented security arrangements have been made for the fair:
The police administration has appealed to the devotees not to believe any misleading information related to the fair. For official and verified information, they should only follow the social media pages of Rajasthan Police and Sikar Police. Devotees are urged to queue up for darshan of Baba Shyam and be cautious of pickpockets and suspicious objects.
This initiative by the Rajasthan Police is an excellent example of 'Community Policing'. In the age of social media, when every devotee has a smartphone, such competitions not only change the public's perception of the police but also promote Rajasthan tourism and the grandeur of the Khatu Mela globally through 'positive content'.
