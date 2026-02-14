14 February 2026,

Saturday

Sikar

Traffic Relief Plan: Four Major Roadways in Sikar to be Widened, Over 3,000 Shops and Homes Under Encroachment

Sikar Road Widening Plan: The Municipal Council has issued a notification for widening four roads in Sikar city according to the zonal plan.

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

road

Sikar: The urban government has prepared a blueprint to provide relief to the city dwellers from traffic jams. The Municipal Council has issued a notification to widen four roads in the city as per the zonal plan. Objections have been invited from the public within seven days. After this, the Municipal Council will start the work of widening the city roads.

Earlier, the Sikar Municipal Council had started the exercise to widen the roads in the Radhakishanpura and Mochiwada areas. With the paths of the city dwellers becoming smoother, the Municipal Council has now taken up other areas.

According to sources, more than three thousand shops and houses will come under the purview of encroachment on these four routes. Local people have been demanding the removal of encroachments in these areas for a long time. With the widening of these areas of the city, people in the Education Zone will also get relief.

Patrika Raised the Issue, People Will Get Relief

Rajasthan Patrika had raised the issue of disregard for the zonal plan in the city a few days ago. Following this, the Municipal Council has prepared a blueprint to develop the city's main roads according to the zonal plan. If everything goes well, this exercise is to begin before Holi.

Police Line Phatak to Jhunjhunu Bypass

This route connecting Police Line Phatak to Jhunjhunu Bypass experiences traffic jams throughout the day. In the morning and evening, jams last for several hours. The Municipal Council has made preparations to widen this road to 40 feet.

Rampura Road: Will now be 60 feet, bringing relief

People travelling from the Polo Ground area to the Bikaner Bypass will get relief. As per the zonal plan, this road will be widened to 60 feet. The matter was complicated due to a dispute over the width of the road in the area, being 40 and 60 feet.

Education Zone to Jhunjhunu Bypass

This road connecting the Education Zone to the Jhunjhunu Bypass will also be widened to 40 feet as per the zonal plan. This will benefit the people of the area as well as students.

Basant Vihar to Cooperative Society

The road from in front of the ITI College on Jaipur Road, passing through Basant Vihar, to the Cooperative Society office is to be made 40 feet wide. Widening this road to 40 feet will provide significant relief from the traffic jams at Bajrang Kata and Depot Tiraha.

Topic Expert….

To provide relief to the city dwellers from traffic jams, connecting roads are to be developed as per the zonal plan. Four other routes in the city have been selected on the lines of Radhakishanpura. After the public's objections are registered, efforts will be made to ease the pathways of movement.
Shashikant Sharma, Municipal Council Commissioner, Sikar

