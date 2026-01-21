Fog impact in Rajasthan: Four vehicles collide in Fatehpur, 10 injured, five people admitted to trauma centre

A total of 10 people were injured in the accident. Five of them were admitted to the trauma centre in Fatehpur. After primary treatment, the condition of many injured is reported to be normal. However, the truck driver, Jagdish (30), sustained serious injuries and was therefore referred to the government hospital in Sikar. The police stated that visibility was very low due to the dense fog, which caused the driver to not see the vehicle in front in time, leading to the collision.