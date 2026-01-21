21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Sikar

Fog impact in Rajasthan: Four vehicles collide in Fatehpur, 10 injured, five people admitted to trauma centre

In dense fog, four vehicles collided near Harsawa village when a public transport bus and a truck crashed. Ten people were injured in the accident, with five admitted to the trauma centre.

2 min read

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Sikar Road Accident

Fatehpur (Sikar): A major road accident occurred on Wednesday morning due to dense fog. A public transport bus and a truck collided near Harsawa village at approximately 7:30 AM. The bus was heading towards Jaipur and was attempting to overtake.

The bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Immediately after the incident, a jeep coming from behind also collided with the bus, and another truck hit the first truck from behind. In this way, a total of four vehicles collided with each other.

Driver Suffered Serious Injuries

A total of 10 people were injured in the accident. Five of them were admitted to the trauma centre in Fatehpur. After primary treatment, the condition of many injured is reported to be normal. However, the truck driver, Jagdish (30), sustained serious injuries and was therefore referred to the government hospital in Sikar. The police stated that visibility was very low due to the dense fog, which caused the driver to not see the vehicle in front in time, leading to the collision.

The Fatehpur Sadar police station also reached the spot and, upon receiving information about the accident, initiated relief and rescue operations. The police stated that the vehicles were moving at a slow speed, thus averting major loss of life and property. Among the injured were Mahipal, Surendra Singh, and Asif.

Visibility Was 50 Metres

After the accident, the effect of fog persisted in the area for a long time. In many places around Shekhawati and NCR, visibility was less than 50 metres. The Meteorological Department has stated that a Western Disturbance is likely to become active in the next two days. On January 22 and 23, several districts may experience thunderstorms and rain, with isolated hailstorms. This is expected to increase the cold in the weather.

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 12:36 pm

News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Fog impact in Rajasthan: Four vehicles collide in Fatehpur, 10 injured, five people admitted to trauma centre

Sikar

Rajasthan

