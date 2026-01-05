Sikar Accident: Three devotees en route to Khatu Shyamji killed in a horrific collision

In the past six years, about three dozen devotees and drivers have lost their lives on the Reengus-Khatushyamji route. Despite this, the police and transport department have not implemented any concrete and permanent traffic system to date. After every accident, formalities like challans and checking are carried out for a few days, and then the matter is shelved. Devotees and local people clearly state that if the government and administration do not wake up even now, the series of accidents on the Reengus-Khatushyamji route will not stop.