Sikar Accident: Three devotees en route to Khatu Shyamji killed in a horrific collision

The car damaged after the accident. Photo: Patrika
Sikar: A horrific road accident occurred in Rajasthan due to fog. A head-on collision took place between a passenger vehicle and a car on the Reengus-Khatushyamji road in Sikar district late at night. Three people, including two friends, died tragically in the accident. Four people were seriously injured. Upon receiving the information, Reengus police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment.
According to the police, the accident happened on Sunday night at 2 AM between Chomu Purohitan and Santoshpur. Due to fog, there was a fierce head-on collision between the passenger vehicle and the car, resulting in the on-the-spot death of three people. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Devanda, the driver of the passenger vehicle, a resident of Reengus; Gaurav Saini, a car occupant, a resident of Jaipur; and Ajay Saini, a resident of Sawai Madhopur.
Four to five devotees were coming to Khatushyamji to visit Baba Shyam in the car, while the passenger vehicle driver was returning towards Reengus after dropping off passengers. Among the four people injured in the accident, three were admitted to Reengus hospital. Meanwhile, one person was referred to Jaipur in serious condition after receiving first aid in Khatushyamji.
In the past six years, about three dozen devotees and drivers have lost their lives on the Reengus-Khatushyamji route. Despite this, the police and transport department have not implemented any concrete and permanent traffic system to date. After every accident, formalities like challans and checking are carried out for a few days, and then the matter is shelved. Devotees and local people clearly state that if the government and administration do not wake up even now, the series of accidents on the Reengus-Khatushyamji route will not stop.
Big NewsView All
Sikar
Rajasthan
Trending