12 February 2026,

Thursday

Sikar

Sikar News: Asphalt Tanker Catches Fire on Highway, Causing 3km Traffic Jam

A tanker carrying asphalt caught fire on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway in Sikar district.

2 min read

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

sikar tanker accident

Sikar Tanker Accident: A generator-like engine attached to the rear of a tar-laying tanker caught fire on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway near Gauriya village. This caused a traffic jam on the highway for about 45 minutes.

Some people informed the police that an rumour of a chemical tanker catching fire was spread. This put the police on alert, and a heavy police force, including the City CO and RAC, from four police stations reached the spot.

However, there was no loss of life or property. Meanwhile, the staff of a nearby under-construction medical college brought the fire under control using water from a tanker. The police removed the tar tanker from the road, moved it to the side, and restored traffic flow.

Generator-like engine attached to the rear caught fire

City CO Sandeep Singh stated that we received information about a tanker catching fire. Following this, police personnel from four police stations immediately reached the spot. No one was injured in the incident, nor was there any loss of life or property.

The NHAI contractor was carrying out road construction work on the highway. The tar tanker was filled with bitumen, and due to its high temperature, the generator-like engine attached to the rear caught fire.

This tanker is used for spraying tar on the road. Although the fire brigade arrived last, after the fire was extinguished and the tanker was moved to the side. The 108 ambulance also did not reach the spot.

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 03:21 pm

