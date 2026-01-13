13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sikar

Smart Highway Preparations Underway from Sikar to Bikaner in Rajasthan, Central Government Initiates Process

Rajasthan Smart Highway: Efforts have begun to prevent road accidents on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan.

2 min read
Google source verification

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

smart-highway

Sikar: Efforts have been initiated to prevent road accidents on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working towards making the National Highway from Rasidpura in Sikar district to Bikaner smart and safe. Poles for digital warning screens, speaker systems, and CCTV cameras are being installed at various points along the highway.

Digital screens will display traffic-related warnings several kilometres in advance. This will provide drivers with real-time information about dense fog, traffic jams, and visibility conditions. Importantly, these will be monitored from a control room being set up in the transport department. If all goes well, drivers will soon benefit from this facility.



Benefits of this system

This system will help reduce accidents caused by fog and control unnecessary traffic jams. It will also monitor high speeds and negligent driving, thereby enhancing passenger safety. Drivers will receive information on digital screens about whether to stop or proceed, reduce speed limits, and the condition of the road in the relevant area. The poles installed on the highway will be equipped with speakers and cameras. Through these, information about vehicles stopping without permission or in accident-prone areas will reach the control room.

Subsequently, a warning message will be broadcast on the digital screen at the relevant location, helping drivers make timely decisions. If a vehicle is parked incorrectly, sudden braking occurs, or there is a risk of an accident, an immediate announcement will be made from the control room.

What they say

This new technology-based system from Rasidpura to Bikaner will prove crucial in making the highway safe, smart, and accident-free.
- Deepak Saini, Project Manager O&M, NHAI

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 11:52 am

News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Smart Highway Preparations Underway from Sikar to Bikaner in Rajasthan, Central Government Initiates Process

Big News

View All

Sikar

Rajasthan

Trending

Girls Sainik School: Admission open for 80 seats, last date approaching, apply soon

गर्ल्स सैनिक स्कूल में 80 सीटों पर प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू, फोटो मेटा एआइ
Sikar

Sikar Accident: Three devotees en route to Khatu Shyamji killed in a horrific collision

Khatu-Shyam-Ji-road-accident
Sikar

Khatu Shyamji Temple to Remain Open 24 Hours; VIP Darshan Suspended on New Year’s Eve

Khatu Shyamji Temple Committee takes a Big decision devotees providing relief
Sikar

Khatu Dham Fair: Railway to run 24 special trains for devotees visiting Khatu Dham

khatu shyam Fair Special Train
Sikar

Khatu Shyam Fair: 5-day Khatu Shyamji Fair from December 29, major change in darshan system

Khatu-Shyam-Mela
Sikar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.