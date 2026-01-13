Smart Highway Preparations Underway from Sikar to Bikaner in Rajasthan, Central Government Initiates Process

Sikar: Efforts have been initiated to prevent road accidents on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working towards making the National Highway from Rasidpura in Sikar district to Bikaner smart and safe. Poles for digital warning screens, speaker systems, and CCTV cameras are being installed at various points along the highway.
Digital screens will display traffic-related warnings several kilometres in advance. This will provide drivers with real-time information about dense fog, traffic jams, and visibility conditions. Importantly, these will be monitored from a control room being set up in the transport department. If all goes well, drivers will soon benefit from this facility.
This system will help reduce accidents caused by fog and control unnecessary traffic jams. It will also monitor high speeds and negligent driving, thereby enhancing passenger safety. Drivers will receive information on digital screens about whether to stop or proceed, reduce speed limits, and the condition of the road in the relevant area. The poles installed on the highway will be equipped with speakers and cameras. Through these, information about vehicles stopping without permission or in accident-prone areas will reach the control room.
Subsequently, a warning message will be broadcast on the digital screen at the relevant location, helping drivers make timely decisions. If a vehicle is parked incorrectly, sudden braking occurs, or there is a risk of an accident, an immediate announcement will be made from the control room.
This new technology-based system from Rasidpura to Bikaner will prove crucial in making the highway safe, smart, and accident-free.
- Deepak Saini, Project Manager O&M, NHAI
Big NewsView All
Sikar
Rajasthan
Trending