Rajasthan: Hasya kavi Kesar Dev Marwari dies in late-night road accident

The severity of the accident can be gauged from the fact that Kesar Dev Marwari's body was severely trapped inside the car. Police and locals had to exert considerable effort to extricate the body. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and the body was kept in the mortuary of the Government Sub-District Hospital in Ringas. According to the police, his wife, Chanda Prajapat, was also present in the car at the time of the accident. She sustained minor injuries and is out of danger.