10 February 2026

Tuesday

Sikar

Rajasthan: Hasya kavi Kesar Dev Marwari dies in late-night road accident

Ringus Road Accident: A tragic road accident in Ringus saw a car carrying a renowned comedian and government teacher, returning from a wedding ceremony, collide with a truck, resulting in their immediate and painful deaths.

2 min read

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

Comedy poet Kesar Dev Marwari

Renowned Hasya Kavi Kesar Dev Marwadi dies in horrific road accident. Photo: Patrika

Rajasthan's renowned humorous poet and government teacher, Kesar Dev Marwari, tragically died in a road accident. The accident occurred around 2 AM near Mil Tiraha in the Ringas town of Khatushyamji. He was returning to Jaipur with his wife from a wedding ceremony when their car collided with a truck parked on the roadside. Preliminary investigations suggest that drowsiness was the cause of the accident.

Car Reduced To Wreckage

The accident was so severe that a part of the car was completely destroyed. The metal sheets were bent inwards, the car was reduced to wreckage, and it was completely crushed. According to eyewitnesses who arrived at the scene, the sight was so horrific that it sent shivers down their spines.

Body Trapped Inside The Car

The severity of the accident can be gauged from the fact that Kesar Dev Marwari's body was severely trapped inside the car. Police and locals had to exert considerable effort to extricate the body. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and the body was kept in the mortuary of the Government Sub-District Hospital in Ringas. According to the police, his wife, Chanda Prajapat, was also present in the car at the time of the accident. She sustained minor injuries and is out of danger.

Worked As A Government Teacher

Kesar Dev Marwari was working as a teacher at a government school in Jhotwara, Jaipur. He was famous nationwide for his stage performances of humorous poetry. According to his family, he has two daughters. Since the accident, his injured wife and daughters have been inconsolable.

10 Feb 2026 01:55 pm

10 Feb 2026 12:45 pm

Sikar

Rajasthan

