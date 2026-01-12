Girls Sainik School: Admission open for 80 seats, last date approaching, apply soon

Image: Patrika
The Education Department has started the admission process for 80 seats in the district's Maharav Shekhaji Girls Sainik School. According to the letter issued by the Directorate, interested girls from Class 5 can apply online through the Shala Darpan portal by January 20. The entrance examination will be held on March 8 at designated examination centres. Only girls who are original residents of the state will be admitted.
A certificate of original residency of the state will be mandatory for the admitted girls. The concerned girl must be regularly studying in Class 5. Selected girls in the entrance examination will undergo a health check-up. Admission will be granted only upon passing the prescribed health criteria. Two days, January 21 and 22, will be available for correcting errors in the application.
The syllabus will be as per the departmental curriculum for Class 5. The subjects will be Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each subject will carry 25 marks. The questions will be of the multiple-choice type. The total marks will be 100, with no negative marking. An OMR sheet will be provided for answering. The examination fee will be free. The question paper will be printed in both Hindi and English.
The District Education Officer will designate only government schools as examination centres, and government teachers will be the examiners. Applicants can download their admit cards by entering their application number. A recent photograph and Aadhaar card are required on the admit card. The list of selected students will be released on the Shala Darpan portal and the departmental website. Admission to the allotted school is mandatory within one week.
As per the directives of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Girls Sainik Schools are proposed in all divisions of Rajasthan. These include Kota, Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Alwar, Jaipur, and Udaipur. A general Sainik School (for boys) is also proposed in Sri Ganganagar.
1- Sainik School, Chittorgarh
This Sainik School was established in 1961. It is the oldest Sainik School in Rajasthan and one of the first 5 Sainik Schools in the country.
2- Sainik School, Jhunjhunu
Operated on the model of Chittorgarh Sainik School, Jhunjhunu Sainik School started in 2018.
3- Sainik School, Alwar
This school was approved and established in 2021. Land has been allocated for it in Haldina village of Malakheda tehsil in Alwar district.
1- Jaipur
Shri Bhawani Niketan Education and Charitable Trust.
2- Jodhpur
Shri Hanwant Senior Secondary English Medium School, Chopasni
3- Sikar
Bharti Public School, Sikar
4- Hanumangarh
Good Day Defence School, Hanumangarh
(The Ministry of Defence approved 23 new Sainik Schools in 2023.)
