23 February 2026,

Monday

Education News

ISRO: A Great Opportunity for 9th Grade Students to Train at ISRO, Here's How to Register

ISRO: The full name of 'Yuvika' is the Young Scientists Programme. As the name suggests, its aim is to ignite enthusiasm for science, especially space science, in the minds of children.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

ISRO YUVIKA 2026

ISRO YUVIKA 2026: If your child or a student from your school is curious about space, rockets, and satellites, this news might be special for them. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its much-talked-about 'Young Scientist Programme', 'Yuvika 2026'. This initiative has been specifically launched with 9th-grade students in mind, aiming to connect them with space science at a young age.

ISRO: What is the Yuvika Programme?

'Yuvika' stands for Young Scientist Programme. As the name suggests, its aim is to ignite enthusiasm for science, especially space science, in children's minds. Selected students under this programme will receive a two-week residential training at various ISRO centres. This will not be limited to bookish learning. Students will be able to interact directly with scientists, visit labs, understand processes related to rockets and satellites, and even participate in small projects. It can be said that this is an opportunity to see the world of space up close.

ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Who can apply?

Only those students who are studying in 9th grade during the academic session 2025-26 can apply for this programme. Selection will not be based solely on marks. ISRO will also consider other activities of the students, such as participation in science competitions, sports, and activities like NCC or NSS. A special highlight is that students studying in schools from rural areas will be given additional preference in selection. The objective is to ensure that space education reaches talented children from small towns and villages as well.

ISRO: Note the application dates

Online registration for Yuvika 2026 has begun. Interested students can apply on the official website yuvika.isro.gov.in until March 31, 2026. The last date for registration has been set as March 31, 2026. The provisional selection list will be released on April 13, 2026. The training programme will be conducted from May 11 to May 22, 2026. Keep the school's correct UDISE+ code and mark sheet information ready while filling out the form.

ISRO Young Scientist Program: What happens after selection?

Selected students will be called to various ISRO centres. There, they will be provided with 2 weeks of residential training. ISRO will bear all expenses for accommodation and food. During this period, students will visit labs, interact with experts, and learn basic information related to space missions.

