ISRO: A Great Opportunity for 9th Grade Students to Train at ISRO, Here's How to Register

'Yuvika' stands for Young Scientist Programme. As the name suggests, its aim is to ignite enthusiasm for science, especially space science, in children's minds. Selected students under this programme will receive a two-week residential training at various ISRO centres. This will not be limited to bookish learning. Students will be able to interact directly with scientists, visit labs, understand processes related to rockets and satellites, and even participate in small projects. It can be said that this is an opportunity to see the world of space up close.