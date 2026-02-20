12 Fake Universities Exposed in Delhi, UGC Issues Alert

Fake Universities Exposed in Delhi: Fake universities that were playing with the future of students have been exposed in the country's capital, Delhi. The UGC has issued an alert for students and also made public the list of all 12 universities that were being operated fraudulently. Students and parents who had already taken admission in these institutions are in a state of concern.
According to the information received, the audacity of the education mafia has become so high that they are continuously opening fake universities without any fear of the law. While such fake universities were active in eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, until two years ago, their presence has now spread to 12 states. Similarly, the number of fake universities has also increased rapidly in the last two years, rising from 20 to 32. The states where such universities have newly emerged include Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a stern warning to students and parents in view of the growing network of fake universities. The commission has clarified that many institutions across the country are claiming to be universities without any statutory recognition, and admission taken in such institutions can pose a serious threat to the future of students. The UGC has advised that before taking admission, one must verify the recognition of the concerned university from its official website or the UGC list. The commission has also stated unequivocally that taking admission in fake universities not only invalidates the degree but also results in a huge waste of time and money, therefore, students and parents should be wary of any misleading advertisements or claims.
Big NewsView All
New Delhi
Delhi
Trending