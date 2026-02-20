12 Fake Universities Exposed in Delhi, UGC Issues Alert

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a stern warning to students and parents in view of the growing network of fake universities. The commission has clarified that many institutions across the country are claiming to be universities without any statutory recognition, and admission taken in such institutions can pose a serious threat to the future of students. The UGC has advised that before taking admission, one must verify the recognition of the concerned university from its official website or the UGC list. The commission has also stated unequivocally that taking admission in fake universities not only invalidates the degree but also results in a huge waste of time and money, therefore, students and parents should be wary of any misleading advertisements or claims.