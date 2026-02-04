Korean game addiction, scolding: Three sisters’ mass suicide shocks all

50-page suicide note found at victims’ home
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: A very tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Tila Mod area of Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi. Here, three minor sisters living in a society committed suicide by jumping from the 9th floor. This incident took place in Tower B-1 of Bharat City Township around 2 AM. The sound of the three sisters jumping brought the society's residents out of their homes, and they saw the three children lying severely injured. Seeing them in this state, the society members immediately called the police and an ambulance. The three girls were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead.
Following this entire incident, a pall of gloom descended upon the entire area, and people were left in shock. The investigation into this case is ongoing, and the police have recovered a 50-page suicide note from their home.
During the police investigation, the deceased sisters were identified as 12-year-old Pakhi, 14-year-old Prachi, and 16-year-old Vishika. The three were very close to each other and did everything together, including bathing, eating, and sleeping. According to information, the window of the room used as a temple in the flat was often left open. It is believed that on that night, the three sisters used a chair to reach the window and jumped down one by one.
The police investigation revealed that the three sisters were playing a type of "Korean love game" on their mobile phones and had become heavily engrossed in it. They were constantly on their phones, which led their parents to repeatedly counsel and scold them. This often created a tense atmosphere at home. They had stopped going to school after the lockdown, and it was around that time they became addicted to this game. A shocking revelation was that the eldest sister, despite being 16 years old, was still studying in the fourth grade. The initial investigation suggests that they were addicted to playing the game and were upset with their parents for forbidding them from playing it, which led them to take such a drastic step.
The suicide note found by the police begins with the words, "Read everything written in this diary because it is all true." They also wrote to read it immediately. In the suicide note, they apologised to their father, writing, "Papa I'm sorry," followed by a crying emoji. Along with this, the police also found "I am very very alone" written in one of the rooms in their house, and "Make me a heart of broken" was also seen written.
The father of the three girls is named Chetan, who works in online trading. He stated that his family has been living in Ghaziabad's Bharat City Society for about three years. Before this, they lived in Delhi. The father also mentioned that everyone in the house was asleep on the night of the incident. During that time, the three sisters went out through the room window and jumped down; no one even realised it. He also said that he did not know that the game his daughters were playing would prove so disastrous for them, otherwise, he would never have let them play it.
ACP Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh, stated that the police received information via PRV around 2:15 AM on the night of February 4. The call reported that three children had jumped from the balcony of a flat on the 9th floor in Tower B-1 of Bharat City Township, Tila Mod police station area, and their condition was critical. Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and began investigating the entire matter. The three sisters were declared dead before reaching Loni Hospital, after which their bodies were sent for post-mortem, and other legal proceedings related to the case were also initiated. The police have taken possession of the phones and the suicide note of the three sisters.
