Korean game addiction, scolding: Three sisters’ mass suicide shocks all

The police investigation revealed that the three sisters were playing a type of "Korean love game" on their mobile phones and had become heavily engrossed in it. They were constantly on their phones, which led their parents to repeatedly counsel and scold them. This often created a tense atmosphere at home. They had stopped going to school after the lockdown, and it was around that time they became addicted to this game. A shocking revelation was that the eldest sister, despite being 16 years old, was still studying in the fourth grade. The initial investigation suggests that they were addicted to playing the game and were upset with their parents for forbidding them from playing it, which led them to take such a drastic step.