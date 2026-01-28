Delhi: Rain and hail break record in Delhi, weather set to change again on 1 February

Meanwhile, unseasonal rain was once again witnessed in Mumbai and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the city has experienced rain in January. Earlier, there was heavy rain on January 1. However, the impact of the rain on Tuesday was mild, with most areas experiencing only brief drizzles. Light rain was recorded in most parts of the suburbs, while some areas from Ghatkopar to Bhandup in the eastern suburbs received more rain. Clouds had been hovering over the city since Monday.