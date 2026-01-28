Delhi: Rain and hail break record in Delhi, weather set to change again on 1 February

Weather Alert
Rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday broke a four-year record. The capital recorded 4.2 mm of rain, taking the total rainfall for the month to 25.3 mm. This is the highest rainfall in January in the last four years. According to the Meteorological Department, the possibility of rain is low until Saturday, but light rain may occur again on February 1 due to the effect of another Western Disturbance.
Looking at the data from the Meteorological Department, 4.2 mm of rain was recorded at the Safdarjung base station between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM. Meanwhile, Palam and the Ridge area of North Delhi recorded significantly more rainfall, at 14.6 mm and 14.4 mm, respectively. The weather took a turn in the afternoon with thunderstorms and strong winds, and hailstorms were also observed in some parts of Noida in the evening.
Delhi has so far received 32.4 per cent more rain than average this month. Prior to this, there was a spell of rain on Friday and Saturday as well. In comparison, only 8.3 mm of rain was recorded in January last year, and a negligible amount in January 2024, while the figures for 2023 and 2022 were 20.4 mm and 88.2 m,m respectively. The highest rainfall recorded in January so far is from 1885, when 173.2 mm of rain occurred.
Due to the rain and clouds, the maximum day temperature on Tuesday dropped to 16.9 degrees Celsius, about five degrees below normal. However, the minimum night temperature rose to 8 degrees, compared to 4.2 degrees on Monday. The day temperature is expected to remain between 17 and 19 degrees in the next two days, while the minimum temperature on Wednesday could be between 11 and 13 degrees. The mercury may drop again to 5 to 7 degrees on Saturday, but is expected to rise again to 12 to 14 degrees by next Monday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another Western Disturbance will affect the region from the night of January 31. Due to its impact, there may be one or two spells of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds at a speed of about 40 km per hour on February 1.
Meanwhile, unseasonal rain was once again witnessed in Mumbai and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the city has experienced rain in January. Earlier, there was heavy rain on January 1. However, the impact of the rain on Tuesday was mild, with most areas experiencing only brief drizzles. Light rain was recorded in most parts of the suburbs, while some areas from Ghatkopar to Bhandup in the eastern suburbs received more rain. Clouds had been hovering over the city since Monday.
