4 February 2026,

Wednesday

New Delhi

Government scheme: Free gas cylinder on Holi and Diwali, know how to get it

The government has opened its coffers to make the scheme a success. ₹242.77 crore will be spent.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

Free gas cylinders

Representative image (Source: ChatGPT)

The Delhi government has approved the free LPG cylinder scheme, giving a festive gift to the people of the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the cabinet has given the green signal to this scheme, under which beneficiaries will be given one free gas cylinder each on Holi and Diwali. A budget of Rs 242 crore has been approved for the implementation of the scheme. According to the Chief Minister, families with valid ration cards will be sent an amount equivalent to the price of an LPG cylinder, Rs 853, directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Separate assistance for Ujjwala beneficiaries

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told media persons that beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will be given an additional assistance of Rs 553 per cylinder after adjusting the central government's subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder. Announcing this, the CM said, "We had promised in the election manifesto to give one free gas cylinder each on Holi and Diwali. Today, fulfilling that promise, the scheme has been approved. Rs 242 crore has been allocated for this."

PNG consumers will also be eligible

The government has clarified that households with PNG connections will also be covered under this scheme. This assistance will be provided twice a year – on the occasion of Holi and Diwali – irrespective of whether the cylinder was refilled in that month or not. This means there will be no compulsion to refill the cylinder.

Annual expenditure of approximately Rs 242.77 crore

According to officials, the estimated annual expenditure on this scheme will be around Rs 242.77 crore. This will be revised according to changes in cylinder prices, government subsidies, and the number of beneficiaries. The Chief Minister also said that this scheme is not just financial aid, but an initiative to provide relief to families during the festive season. She said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ujjwala Yojana has provided people with clean fuel and a better life. This scheme of the Delhi government is an extension of that thinking."

Work continues on Rs 500 cylinder scheme

Meanwhile, regarding the promise to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500 to women from poor families, officials said that updated data of eligible beneficiaries and eligibility criteria are being finalised. Work on this scheme is ongoing and it will be implemented soon.

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 09:11 am

News / Delhi / New Delhi / Government scheme: Free gas cylinder on Holi and Diwali, know how to get it
