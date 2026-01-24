Republic Day 2026: Delhi to have High-Tech Security with 30,000 Personnel, AI Smart Glasses to be Used for the First Time

30,000 security personnel deployed in Delhi (IANS)
Delhi High Alert: Security has been tightened in the capital Delhi in view of the Republic Day 2026 celebrations. This year, more than 70 companies of over 30,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed. Officials informed on Friday that security personnel will use AI (Artificial Intelligence) equipped smart glasses for the first time. These smart glasses will be equipped with a facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology.
These smart glasses have been linked to the police database, enabling real-time identification of criminals, suspects, and proclaimed offenders. Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), stated that these wearable devices will connect directly to police officers' mobile phones, giving them immediate access to criminal records.
Multiple layers of security arrangements have been made on Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade. This includes six levels of checks and frisking. Thousands of CCTV cameras and FRS-equipped mobile vehicles have been deployed in New Delhi. Mahla said, "The Delhi Police is fully prepared to handle any situation. Mock drills are also being conducted with security agencies." Out of the total deployment, 10,000 security personnel will be exclusively deployed in New Delhi. All police officers will be on high alert and will immediately share information about any suspicious activity.
Approximately 4,000 rooftop security pickets have been established in New Delhi, North, and Central districts. Around 500 high-resolution AI cameras are being installed along the parade route and surrounding areas. Additionally, security has been enhanced in crowded areas such as bus stops, railway stations, and popular markets. All attendees of the Republic Day parade will also be provided with security stickers. This year's security arrangements will see an excellent coordination of technology and manpower, which will help in making the Republic Day celebrations safe and organised.
