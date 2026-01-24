Republic Day 2026: Delhi to have High-Tech Security with 30,000 Personnel, AI Smart Glasses to be Used for the First Time

Multiple layers of security arrangements have been made on Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade. This includes six levels of checks and frisking. Thousands of CCTV cameras and FRS-equipped mobile vehicles have been deployed in New Delhi. Mahla said, "The Delhi Police is fully prepared to handle any situation. Mock drills are also being conducted with security agencies." Out of the total deployment, 10,000 security personnel will be exclusively deployed in New Delhi. All police officers will be on high alert and will immediately share information about any suspicious activity.