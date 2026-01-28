28 January 2026,

Wednesday

New Delhi

Plane Model Carrying Ajit Pawar Had Over 200 Past Accidents: Here’s Why It Was Selected

The aircraft in which the Deputy CM of Maharashtra was travelling has been involved in over 200 accidents, and the company ceased its manufacturing in 2021.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 28, 2026

plane crash

Representative photo (Source: Gemini)

The aircraft model in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling has been involved in over 200 accidents worldwide. The company also stopped manufacturing this aircraft in 2021. Despite this, the aircraft is so renowned globally that the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra was travelling in it even in 2026.

Know what's special about this aircraft

In such a situation, the question must be arising in your mind as to why Ajit Pawar was travelling in this particular plane if over 200 accidents have occurred with this type of aircraft globally? The reason is that the Learjet 45 is considered among the top category of chartered aircraft worldwide. This aircraft is famous for its seating plan, high-altitude flying, and speed. The top speed of this Learjet 45 aircraft is 860 kilometres per hour. Another speciality of this aircraft is its range of 19,900 to 22,000 nautical miles. This means that the aircraft can travel up to 4,000 kilometres on a single tank of fuel. If we compare its performance in terms of acceleration, similar to what we call pickup in cars, it can reach an altitude of 41,000 feet from the ground in just 18 to 20 minutes.

Company stopped manufacturing in 2021

The aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling is called a business jet aircraft, and the Canadian company Learjet started manufacturing it in 1960. William Powell Lear, the owner of Learjet, initiated the production of this aircraft. In 2021, the company stopped producing this model, but the company is still providing maintenance for all the older models that exist worldwide. This aircraft comes under Bombardier Aerospace, i.e., Canada.

Accident at Baramati Airport

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling in this plane on Wednesday morning. He was scheduled to reach Baramati, and during landing, the pilot lost control of the aircraft. The Deputy Chief Minister died in this accident. Currently, VK Singh owns this company, and VSR Ventures manages this aircraft. The plane was hired from this company. According to information received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the final landing of this aircraft was scheduled for 8:45 AM. During this time, the pilot noticed some technical issues. The aircraft started to wobble and met with an accident.

Three other people also died in the accident

Apart from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, three other people were also on board this aircraft, and they too tragically lost their lives in this accident. According to media reports, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had set out for campaigning in the local body elections and had to attend several important public rallies. When the aircraft was landing at Baramati Airport at 8:45 AM, a technical snag occurred, and despite the pilot's best efforts, he could not regain control of the aircraft. Shortly after, the wobbling aircraft became a ball of fire on the runway and was completely engulfed in flames.

Published on:

28 Jan 2026 12:03 pm

News / Delhi / New Delhi / Plane Model Carrying Ajit Pawar Had Over 200 Past Accidents: Here's Why It Was Selected

New Delhi

Delhi

Delhi: Rain and hail break record in Delhi, weather set to change again on 1 February

Weather Forecast new western disturbance expected on 19 January imd yellow alert in Delhi-NCR
New Delhi

Meet Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar, the woman officer who unfurled the tricolour with the President

who is iaf officer akshita dhankar hoisted the national flag with the President
New Delhi

Republic Day 2026: Delhi to have High-Tech Security with 30,000 Personnel, AI Smart Glasses to be Used for the First Time

National News

Heading to the Republic Day Parade? Know these essential details before leaving home.

republic day parade 2026 delhi metro parking traffic guide
New Delhi

Republic Day Parade Rehearsal Video Goes Viral in Delhi, Soldiers Add 'Le Beta' Flair to Performance

Indian army Republic Day parade rehearsal Video viral in Delhi
New Delhi
