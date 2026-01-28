Plane Model Carrying Ajit Pawar Had Over 200 Past Accidents: Here’s Why It Was Selected

In such a situation, the question must be arising in your mind as to why Ajit Pawar was travelling in this particular plane if over 200 accidents have occurred with this type of aircraft globally? The reason is that the Learjet 45 is considered among the top category of chartered aircraft worldwide. This aircraft is famous for its seating plan, high-altitude flying, and speed. The top speed of this Learjet 45 aircraft is 860 kilometres per hour. Another speciality of this aircraft is its range of 19,900 to 22,000 nautical miles. This means that the aircraft can travel up to 4,000 kilometres on a single tank of fuel. If we compare its performance in terms of acceleration, similar to what we call pickup in cars, it can reach an altitude of 41,000 feet from the ground in just 18 to 20 minutes.