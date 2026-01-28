Plane Model Carrying Ajit Pawar Had Over 200 Past Accidents: Here’s Why It Was Selected

Representative photo (Source: Gemini)
The aircraft model in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling has been involved in over 200 accidents worldwide. The company also stopped manufacturing this aircraft in 2021. Despite this, the aircraft is so renowned globally that the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra was travelling in it even in 2026.
In such a situation, the question must be arising in your mind as to why Ajit Pawar was travelling in this particular plane if over 200 accidents have occurred with this type of aircraft globally? The reason is that the Learjet 45 is considered among the top category of chartered aircraft worldwide. This aircraft is famous for its seating plan, high-altitude flying, and speed. The top speed of this Learjet 45 aircraft is 860 kilometres per hour. Another speciality of this aircraft is its range of 19,900 to 22,000 nautical miles. This means that the aircraft can travel up to 4,000 kilometres on a single tank of fuel. If we compare its performance in terms of acceleration, similar to what we call pickup in cars, it can reach an altitude of 41,000 feet from the ground in just 18 to 20 minutes.
The aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling is called a business jet aircraft, and the Canadian company Learjet started manufacturing it in 1960. William Powell Lear, the owner of Learjet, initiated the production of this aircraft. In 2021, the company stopped producing this model, but the company is still providing maintenance for all the older models that exist worldwide. This aircraft comes under Bombardier Aerospace, i.e., Canada.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling in this plane on Wednesday morning. He was scheduled to reach Baramati, and during landing, the pilot lost control of the aircraft. The Deputy Chief Minister died in this accident. Currently, VK Singh owns this company, and VSR Ventures manages this aircraft. The plane was hired from this company. According to information received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the final landing of this aircraft was scheduled for 8:45 AM. During this time, the pilot noticed some technical issues. The aircraft started to wobble and met with an accident.
Apart from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, three other people were also on board this aircraft, and they too tragically lost their lives in this accident. According to media reports, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had set out for campaigning in the local body elections and had to attend several important public rallies. When the aircraft was landing at Baramati Airport at 8:45 AM, a technical snag occurred, and despite the pilot's best efforts, he could not regain control of the aircraft. Shortly after, the wobbling aircraft became a ball of fire on the runway and was completely engulfed in flames.
