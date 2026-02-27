‘I Am Not Corrupt’: Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Acquittal in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Acquittal
Delhi liquor policy scam: A significant decision has come from the court in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday acquitted former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case related to the CBI. The court clarified in its order that no concrete evidence could be presented to prove the allegations against the two leaders.
Speaking to the media outside the court premises after the verdict, Arvind Kejriwal became emotional. He said that the court has today dismissed all the allegations that were continuously being made against him by calling it a 'liquor scam'. Kejriwal said, 'We have been saying from the beginning that truth always prevails. Today, truth has won. God is with us.'
He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had made it a political issue and claimed that their party's top leaders were targeted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Kejriwal, this was a big political conspiracy, under which four senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were sent to jail. After the court's decision, an atmosphere of relief and enthusiasm was observed among party supporters.
