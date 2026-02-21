Delhi on High Alert After Blast Threat at Red Fort and Chandni Chowk

High Alert in Delhi: Security agencies have once again issued a high alert in the nation's capital, Delhi, following intelligence about a potential terrorist attack. According to intelligence sources, the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is plotting an explosion in the Red Fort area. Specifically, there is a fear that the Red Fort and a prominent temple in Chandni Chowk may be targeted.
Sources indicate that Lashkar-e-Taiba is planning an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) attack. According to information, after an explosion in a mosque in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on February 6, this terrorist organisation is looking to carry out a major incident in India.
Intelligence agencies believe that large and crowded religious sites in the country could be targeted. A prominent temple in Delhi's historic and sensitive Chandni Chowk area may be on the terrorists' radar.
In view of the potential threat, security agencies have tightened security in and around the Red Fort. Additional police forces have been deployed, CCTV surveillance is enhanced, and suspicious activities are being closely monitored. Civilians have also been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or persons to the police immediately.
It is worth noting that a severe explosion occurred near the Red Fort area on the evening of November 10, 2025. The explosion took place in a car that had been parked for about three hours. Several people were caught in the blast, many vehicles caught fire, and lives were lost. Many people were seriously injured in this incident.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending