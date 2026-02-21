21 February 2026,

Saturday

National News

Delhi on High Alert After Blast Threat at Red Fort and Chandni Chowk

Red Fort Blast Threat An alert has been issued regarding a potential terrorist attack on the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Security has been tightened following intelligence agencies' warnings about a possible IED plot by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 21, 2026

High Alert in Delhi: Security agencies have once again issued a high alert in the nation's capital, Delhi, following intelligence about a potential terrorist attack. According to intelligence sources, the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is plotting an explosion in the Red Fort area. Specifically, there is a fear that the Red Fort and a prominent temple in Chandni Chowk may be targeted.

Threat to Red Fort and Chandni Chowk

Sources indicate that Lashkar-e-Taiba is planning an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) attack. According to information, after an explosion in a mosque in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on February 6, this terrorist organisation is looking to carry out a major incident in India.

Religious Sites Targeted

Intelligence agencies believe that large and crowded religious sites in the country could be targeted. A prominent temple in Delhi's historic and sensitive Chandni Chowk area may be on the terrorists' radar.

Security Agencies on Alert

In view of the potential threat, security agencies have tightened security in and around the Red Fort. Additional police forces have been deployed, CCTV surveillance is enhanced, and suspicious activities are being closely monitored. Civilians have also been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or persons to the police immediately.

Blast on November 10, 2025

It is worth noting that a severe explosion occurred near the Red Fort area on the evening of November 10, 2025. The explosion took place in a car that had been parked for about three hours. Several people were caught in the blast, many vehicles caught fire, and lives were lost. Many people were seriously injured in this incident.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Published on:

21 Feb 2026 10:41 am

News / National News / Delhi on High Alert After Blast Threat at Red Fort and Chandni Chowk

