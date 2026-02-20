MP suffers heart attack while playing football, dies; wave of grief sweeps state

Ricky AJ Syngkon, the Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, passed away suddenly on the evening of February 19. He was 54 years old and a member of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), also serving as the party's general secretary. His sudden demise has dealt a major blow to the Voice of the People Party and has sent a wave of mourning across the state.
Syngkon was playing football with his friends on an evening at a ground in the Mawlai Mawiong area of Shillong. While playing football, he suddenly collapsed on the field and suffered a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, where doctors declared him dead later that night.
Conrad Sangma expressed deep shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of Ricky AJ Syngkon. Sharing Syngkon’s photograph on social media, he said that the MP from Shillong had been a dedicated and compassionate leader with strong enthusiasm for public service and an unwavering commitment to his people.
He added that Dr Syngkon had been rooted in faith and had served with humility, foresight and a genuine desire for the upliftment of society. Sangma also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and numerous well-wishers, and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.
