Now grain will be available from ATMs, launch across the country soon: Shah

Shah said that the opposition is misleading the country on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with America. The interests of the country's farmers have been fully protected in the FTA with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with America. India's dairy sector has also been protected. These agreements have opened the way for our agricultural and fisheries products to reach the entire world. The previous government (UPA) had made farmers insecure by signing the Dunkel proposals.