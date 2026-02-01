Now grain will be available from ATMs, launch across the country soon: Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and others observe the process of grain distribution through the Annapurti ATM in Gandhinagar.
Ahmedabad: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) based Public Distribution System (PDS) from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Sunday. Gujarat has become the first state in the country to do so. Gujarat has also launched an initiative for the distribution of grains to ration cardholders through ATMs, and this system will soon be implemented across the country.
Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Union Home Minister Shah said that Digital India is making its mark in the field of providing cheap grains to the poor of the country. This method will completely eliminate corruption from the system of providing rations to the poor. Now, there will be a system for the poor to receive grains directly through digital means, and this step will ensure a transparent distribution system.
Regarding the CBDC-based PDS system and grain ATMs, Shah said that this distribution system will be a means to protect the rights of the poor in a secure and transparent manner. There will be no room left for middlemen.
Shah said that the Annapurna machine was also inaugurated today, which dispenses 25 kg of grains in 35 seconds. This system will be implemented across the country in 3-4 years. After its implementation, every poor person in the country will be able to receive 5 kg of free grains. The Annapurna machine will prove helpful in better quality, accurate quantity, and transparent distribution. Gradually, this system should be implemented across our vast country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya.
Shah said that the main opposition party and their government always mislead the public by telling lies. In the previous government (UPA), the agriculture budget was only ₹26,000 crore, which Prime Minister Modi has increased to ₹1,29,000 crore. The previous government misled farmers by waiving loans only once in 70 years, whereas Prime Minister Modi has been sending ₹6,000 annually to every farmer's bank account for the last 10 years. He has created a system where farmers do not need to take loans.
Shah said that the opposition is misleading the country on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with America. The interests of the country's farmers have been fully protected in the FTA with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with America. India's dairy sector has also been protected. These agreements have opened the way for our agricultural and fisheries products to reach the entire world. The previous government (UPA) had made farmers insecure by signing the Dunkel proposals.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that 'Grain ATMs' will now operate 24 hours a day in the state to receive grains. Workers and labourers will be able to receive their entitled wheat, rice, and pulses at any time, even after their working hours.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the concept of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' has been realised due to the digitisation of ration cards across the country. With the implementation of this technology, approximately two to three crore fake ration cards have been cancelled. With the start of the CBDC-based system, only the actual beneficiaries will receive its benefits. The start from Gujarat will have a positive impact on other states in the country as well.
