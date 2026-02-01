15 February 2026,

Sunday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Now grain will be available from ATMs, launch across the country soon: Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) based Public Distribution System (PDS) from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Sunday. Gujarat has become the first state in the country to do so. '

3 min read

Ahmedabad

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 15, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and others observe the process of grain distribution through the Annapurti ATM in Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) based Public Distribution System (PDS) from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Sunday. Gujarat has become the first state in the country to do so. Gujarat has also launched an initiative for the distribution of grains to ration cardholders through ATMs, and this system will soon be implemented across the country.

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Union Home Minister Shah said that Digital India is making its mark in the field of providing cheap grains to the poor of the country. This method will completely eliminate corruption from the system of providing rations to the poor. Now, there will be a system for the poor to receive grains directly through digital means, and this step will ensure a transparent distribution system.

Regarding the CBDC-based PDS system and grain ATMs, Shah said that this distribution system will be a means to protect the rights of the poor in a secure and transparent manner. There will be no room left for middlemen.

25 kg of grains in 35 seconds from Annapurna ATM machine

Shah said that the Annapurna machine was also inaugurated today, which dispenses 25 kg of grains in 35 seconds. This system will be implemented across the country in 3-4 years. After its implementation, every poor person in the country will be able to receive 5 kg of free grains. The Annapurna machine will prove helpful in better quality, accurate quantity, and transparent distribution. Gradually, this system should be implemented across our vast country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya.

Opposition is misleading farmers

Shah said that the main opposition party and their government always mislead the public by telling lies. In the previous government (UPA), the agriculture budget was only ₹26,000 crore, which Prime Minister Modi has increased to ₹1,29,000 crore. The previous government misled farmers by waiving loans only once in 70 years, whereas Prime Minister Modi has been sending ₹6,000 annually to every farmer's bank account for the last 10 years. He has created a system where farmers do not need to take loans.

Opposition is misleading on EU FTA, America Trade Deal

Shah said that the opposition is misleading the country on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with America. The interests of the country's farmers have been fully protected in the FTA with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with America. India's dairy sector has also been protected. These agreements have opened the way for our agricultural and fisheries products to reach the entire world. The previous government (UPA) had made farmers insecure by signing the Dunkel proposals.

Grain ATMs will operate 24 hours: CM

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that 'Grain ATMs' will now operate 24 hours a day in the state to receive grains. Workers and labourers will be able to receive their entitled wheat, rice, and pulses at any time, even after their working hours.

Three crore fake ration cards cancelled due to digitisation

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the concept of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' has been realised due to the digitisation of ration cards across the country. With the implementation of this technology, approximately two to three crore fake ration cards have been cancelled. With the start of the CBDC-based system, only the actual beneficiaries will receive its benefits. The start from Gujarat will have a positive impact on other states in the country as well.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

#AhmedabadNews

Published on:

15 Feb 2026 10:51 pm

News / National News / Now grain will be available from ATMs, launch across the country soon: Shah

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.