PM Modi Inaugurates 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', Calls AI a Big Opportunity for Employment

The 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' is being organised on a large scale in India. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. On this occasion, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with several global and tech leaders, were present at Bharat Mandapam.
PM Modi inaugurated the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' with his address. During his speech, he described AI as a major employment opportunity. He stated that AI will not reduce jobs but increase them. He also welcomed everyone, calling this conference organised in India the world's largest and most historic AI summit. He further added that it is a matter of pride for the Global South to host this summit in India.
India has the world's largest youth population, and a large number of young people participated in this AI summit, which PM Modi also praised. Speaking about the rapid technological development in the country, PM Modi said that India develops and adopts new technology.
Regarding the increasing use of AI, PM Modi stated that the older generation worldwide is embracing AI in this era. He described AI as the biggest transformation in human history and emphasised its significance. He explained that AI will make work more effective.
PM Modi also highlighted the importance of AI for machines. He said that with the help of AI, machines are becoming intelligent and performing better than before. He further added that AI is multiplying human capabilities manifold. The only difference is that this time the speed is unprecedented, and the scale is also unexpected. Previously, it took decades for the impact of technology to be visible. In today's era, the journey from machine learning to machine learning is much faster, deeper, and broader than before.
PM Modi stressed the importance of making skill development, reskilling, and lifelong learning a mass movement. He stated that the future of work will be inclusive, trustworthy, and human-centric. If we all move forward together, AI will take human potential to new heights.
PM Modi said that for AI, humans are just data points. To ensure that humans are not reduced to mere raw material, the democratisation of AI is essential. It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South. PM Modi also added that we should give AI freedom but also keep control in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final decision on which direction to go is ours. The direction in which we take AI today will determine our future.
PM Modi stated that AI is not just India's future but the world's future and is very effective and powerful. In his address, PM Modi also highlighted the risks of AI and emphasised the need for its proper use. PM Modi said that we need to adopt a comprehensive approach and take on an equally significant responsibility. Along with the current generation, we must also consider in what form we will hand over AI to future generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what AI can do in the future. The question is how we use AI in the present. Humanity has faced such questions before. The most powerful example of this is nuclear energy.
During his address at the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', PM Modi presented a human vision for AI. He said that MANAV means human, and the MANAV vision states: M - Moral and Ethical Systems: AI should be based on ethical guidance. A - Accountable Governance, meaning transparent rules and effective oversight. N - National Sovereignty, meaning data ownership and control. A - Accessible and Inclusive, meaning AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. V - Valid and Verifiable, meaning AI should be lawful and verifiable. This human vision of India will become a crucial link for the welfare of humanity in the 21st-century AI-driven world.
During his address at the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', Google CEO Sundar Pichai reiterated the plan to establish a full-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of Google's $15 billion infrastructure investment. He stated that upon completion, this hub will feature gigawatt-scale computing capacity and a new international subsea cable gateway, bringing employment and cutting-edge AI to people and businesses across India.
