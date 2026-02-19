PM Modi Inaugurates 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', Calls AI a Big Opportunity for Employment

PM Modi stated that AI is not just India's future but the world's future and is very effective and powerful. In his address, PM Modi also highlighted the risks of AI and emphasised the need for its proper use. PM Modi said that we need to adopt a comprehensive approach and take on an equally significant responsibility. Along with the current generation, we must also consider in what form we will hand over AI to future generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what AI can do in the future. The question is how we use AI in the present. Humanity has faced such questions before. The most powerful example of this is nuclear energy.