Congress leader in trouble for comparing Tipu Sultan with Shivaji, FIR registered

FIR registered against Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal (Photo: IANS)
Politics surrounding Tipu Sultan has once again intensified in the country. Maharashtra Congress President Harshawardhan Sapkal drew a comparison between Tipu Sultan and Chhatrapati Shivaji, which has led to political stir and a flurry of statements. Following a complaint by BJP leader Dheeraj Ghate, the police have registered a case against the Congress leader. The BJP leader has accused Sapkal of hurting the sentiments of Hindus.
According to the complaint, Tipu Sultan was a Muslim and Shivaji Maharaj was a Hindu; therefore, such a statement could disrupt communal harmony. Sapkal made this remark on Saturday while reacting to a controversy where Shiv Sena and other organisations were protesting against the display of Tipu Sultan's portrait in the office of the Deputy Mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation.
Congress leader Sapkal had stated that Tipu Sultan, inspired by the bravery and concept of Swaraj (self-rule) of Shivaji Maharaj, later fought against the British. Describing Tipu as a great warrior and a true son of India, he said that Tipu should be seen as a symbol of courage, akin to Shivaji Maharaj.
However, BJP leader Ghate strongly criticised the statement, saying that it has hurt the sentiments of Hindus who consider Shivaji Maharaj as God.
The police have registered a case against Sapkal under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352, and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also weighed in on the matter. The MP stated that Tipu Sultan was martyred fighting the British. Tipu did not write love letters to the British, as Veer Savarkar did, seeking forgiveness and promising to do whatever they asked. Tipu raised his sword and was martyred in the fight to free his country from the British.
He further added, "Is it untrue that APJ Abdul Kalam wrote in his book 'Wings of Fire' that whatever missile technology and rocket technology India possesses today, we are fulfilling Tipu's dreams? Gandhi wrote in his magazine 'Young India' that Tipu Sultan is an example of Hindu-Muslim unity."
