Car crushed between truck and dumper, bodies pulled out with crane

Investigation revealed that Nafees had received a taxi booking to visit the Taj Mahal. He had departed from a hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday morning with Polish citizens, heading towards Agra. It was during this journey that the accident occurred. Based on Manjesh's complaint, a case has been registered against the dumper driver at Sadar Palwal police station under sections 106, 125(A), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections include charges of causing death by negligence, endangering life, and driving at high speed and negligently. The police have conducted a post-mortem of the taxi driver and handed over the body to his family. Information regarding the death of the Polish national has also been communicated to the respective embassy. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, and efforts to trace the dumper driver are ongoing.