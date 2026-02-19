19 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Car crushed between truck and dumper, bodies pulled out with crane

A speeding dumper truck collided with a taxi on the KMP Expressway in Haryana, resulting in the deaths of a Polish tourist and the driver.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 19, 2026

Road Accident

Road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (representative image)

A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday on the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the Faridabad district of Haryana. The accident took place around 4 AM when a speeding dumper truck, coming from behind, collided with a taxi. A Polish tourist and the taxi driver died on the spot, while a woman sustained injuries.

Dumper Driver Absconds from the Scene

Truck driver Manjesh, in his complaint to the police, stated that he had alighted from his truck to warn oncoming vehicles. He saw a taxi coming from Manesar and signalled it to stop. The taxi driver slowed down the vehicle, but at that moment, a speeding dumper truck from behind hit the car. The collision was so severe that the taxi was completely crushed between two trucks. According to information, the dumper driver fled the scene after the accident.

Bodies Extracted from the Car with the Help of a Crane

Manjesh recounted that chaos ensued at the scene after the accident, and a crowd of passersby gathered. He immediately informed the police. When the police team arrived, the car was badly trapped between two trucks, with three people inside. With the help of local residents and a crane, the people trapped in the car were extricated. By then, the driver and a male passenger had already died. A senior police official stated that the deceased have been identified as taxi driver Nafees and 29-year-old Polish national Michał Mazik. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Polish woman Agnieszka Kasinel was critically injured and has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Doctors report that her condition is now out of danger.

Case Registered Against Dumper Driver

Investigation revealed that Nafees had received a taxi booking to visit the Taj Mahal. He had departed from a hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday morning with Polish citizens, heading towards Agra. It was during this journey that the accident occurred. Based on Manjesh's complaint, a case has been registered against the dumper driver at Sadar Palwal police station under sections 106, 125(A), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections include charges of causing death by negligence, endangering life, and driving at high speed and negligently. The police have conducted a post-mortem of the taxi driver and handed over the body to his family. Information regarding the death of the Polish national has also been communicated to the respective embassy. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, and efforts to trace the dumper driver are ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Feb 2026 11:23 am

News / National News / Car crushed between truck and dumper, bodies pulled out with crane

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

PM Modi Inaugurates 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', Calls AI a Big Opportunity for Employment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India AI Impact Summit 2026
National News

New Delhi-Chennai GT Express Catches Fire, Passengers Jump to Safety

New Delhi-Chennai Grant Trunk Express fire news
Mumbai

Bomb threat to hospital in Mohali, Punjab; CM Bhagwant Mann admitted inside

National News

Now grain will be available from ATMs, launch across the country soon: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
National News

Congress leader in trouble for comparing Tipu Sultan with Shivaji, FIR registered

Tipu Sultan controversy, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj comparison row, Harshvardhan Sapkal statement, Indian National Congress leader remark,
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.