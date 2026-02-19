Car crushed between truck and dumper, bodies pulled out with crane

Road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (representative image)
A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday on the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the Faridabad district of Haryana. The accident took place around 4 AM when a speeding dumper truck, coming from behind, collided with a taxi. A Polish tourist and the taxi driver died on the spot, while a woman sustained injuries.
Truck driver Manjesh, in his complaint to the police, stated that he had alighted from his truck to warn oncoming vehicles. He saw a taxi coming from Manesar and signalled it to stop. The taxi driver slowed down the vehicle, but at that moment, a speeding dumper truck from behind hit the car. The collision was so severe that the taxi was completely crushed between two trucks. According to information, the dumper driver fled the scene after the accident.
Manjesh recounted that chaos ensued at the scene after the accident, and a crowd of passersby gathered. He immediately informed the police. When the police team arrived, the car was badly trapped between two trucks, with three people inside. With the help of local residents and a crane, the people trapped in the car were extricated. By then, the driver and a male passenger had already died. A senior police official stated that the deceased have been identified as taxi driver Nafees and 29-year-old Polish national Michał Mazik. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Polish woman Agnieszka Kasinel was critically injured and has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Doctors report that her condition is now out of danger.
Investigation revealed that Nafees had received a taxi booking to visit the Taj Mahal. He had departed from a hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday morning with Polish citizens, heading towards Agra. It was during this journey that the accident occurred. Based on Manjesh's complaint, a case has been registered against the dumper driver at Sadar Palwal police station under sections 106, 125(A), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections include charges of causing death by negligence, endangering life, and driving at high speed and negligently. The police have conducted a post-mortem of the taxi driver and handed over the body to his family. Information regarding the death of the Polish national has also been communicated to the respective embassy. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, and efforts to trace the dumper driver are ongoing.
