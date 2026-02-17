Bomb threat to hospital in Mohali, Punjab; CM Bhagwant Mann admitted inside

Bomb Threat (AI Image)
Fortis Hospital in Punjab and several private schools in Mohali have received a bomb threat email from an organisation named 'Khalistan National Army'. The threat warns of an explosion at 1:11 PM, following which police and security agencies are on high alert.
The threat email specifically mentions that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be present at Fortis Hospital at the same time. The Chief Minister has been admitted to Fortis Hospital since Sunday due to health reasons. In this situation, security forces have further intensified the security arrangements around him.
Police immediately evacuated the schools and people were moved to safe locations. Following the threat, bomb disposal squads have been activated and a thorough investigation has been initiated. Security forces' deployment has been increased in sensitive areas, and efforts to prevent any potential threat are being intensified.
Security was already tight since Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hospitalisation, but after this threat, it has been converted into a cantonment-like security. Several police teams are searching every corner of the hospital premises to ensure the complete safety of the CM and other patients. Any lapse will not be tolerated.
