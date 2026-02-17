17 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Bomb threat to hospital in Mohali, Punjab; CM Bhagwant Mann admitted inside

Bomb Threat: Fortis Hospital and several schools in Punjab have received threats from the Khalistan National Army. A high alert has been issued for the security of CM Bhagwant Mann.

less than 1 minute read

Chandigarh Punjab

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 17, 2026

Bomb Threat (AI Image)

Fortis Hospital in Punjab and several private schools in Mohali have received a bomb threat email from an organisation named 'Khalistan National Army'. The threat warns of an explosion at 1:11 PM, following which police and security agencies are on high alert.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Name Included in Threat

The threat email specifically mentions that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be present at Fortis Hospital at the same time. The Chief Minister has been admitted to Fortis Hospital since Sunday due to health reasons. In this situation, security forces have further intensified the security arrangements around him.

Immediate Rescue and Security Action

Police immediately evacuated the schools and people were moved to safe locations. Following the threat, bomb disposal squads have been activated and a thorough investigation has been initiated. Security forces' deployment has been increased in sensitive areas, and efforts to prevent any potential threat are being intensified.

Tight Security Arrangements at Fortis Hospital

Security was already tight since Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hospitalisation, but after this threat, it has been converted into a cantonment-like security. Several police teams are searching every corner of the hospital premises to ensure the complete safety of the CM and other patients. Any lapse will not be tolerated.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 01:54 pm

News / National News / Bomb threat to hospital in Mohali, Punjab; CM Bhagwant Mann admitted inside

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.