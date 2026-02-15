15 February 2026,

National News

Bengaluru road accident: 5 killed after car hits divider, overturns and bus rams into it

A horrific collision between a KSRTC bus and a car on Tumakuru Road, on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, has resulted in the deaths of five people. Police have cited high speed as a potential cause of the accident.

Patrika Desk

Feb 15, 2026

Bengaluru road accident

Bengaluru road accident

A horrific road accident took place late on Saturday night on Tumakuru Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka. Five people travelling in a car were killed after it collided with a bus of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

According to local police, the accident occurred at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. The car was travelling from Tumakuru towards Bengaluru when it allegedly hit a road divider, overturned and veered into the opposite lane. At the same time, a speeding KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction rammed into the car.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, with its front portion badly crushed.

Four occupants of the car died on the spot. The driver, who was critically injured, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Based on preliminary investigation, police suspect that overspeeding may have been the main cause of the accident. Further investigation is under way.

The deceased have been identified as Harshit and Likhit, both residents of Doddaballapur. The identities of the other three victims are yet to be established.

Harshit and Likhit were students at private colleges. According to family members, Harshit had left home at around 8:30 pm to meet his friends.

Police register case, probe under way

A total of 42 passengers were travelling on the KSRTC bus. Some passengers seated in the front rows sustained minor injuries in the accident. After the crash, all passengers were sent onward in another bus.

A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station and further investigation is under way.

Bengaluru road accident: 5 killed after car hits divider, overturns and bus rams into it

