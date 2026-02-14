Special Trains to Run on These Routes for Holi, Know Details

Train number 04081 will depart from New Delhi Railway Station at 11:45 PM from February 21 to March 8, heading to Katra. The train will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 12:00 PM the next day. En route, this train will stop at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu, and Udhampur stations. This service will facilitate passengers from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. For the return journey, train number 04082 will depart from Katra at 9:20 PM from February 22 to March 9, heading to New Delhi, and will arrive at New Delhi at 10:00 AM the following day.