Special Trains to Run on These Routes for Holi, Know Details

Indian Railways special train (File photo)
Indian Railway Special Train: Northern Railway's Jammu division has announced the operation of special trains on the New Delhi–Katra and Varanasi–Katra routes, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers during the Holi festival. According to railway officials, these trains will be operated to reduce overcrowding and facilitate travel during the festival period.
Train number 04081 will depart from New Delhi Railway Station at 11:45 PM from February 21 to March 8, heading to Katra. The train will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 12:00 PM the next day. En route, this train will stop at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu, and Udhampur stations. This service will facilitate passengers from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. For the return journey, train number 04082 will depart from Katra at 9:20 PM from February 22 to March 9, heading to New Delhi, and will arrive at New Delhi at 10:00 AM the following day.
Train number 04603 will depart from Varanasi Junction at 5:00 AM from February 24 to March 8, heading to Katra, and will arrive in Katra at 6:00 AM the next day. This train will stop at Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu, and Udhampur stations. For the return journey, train number 04604 will depart from Katra at 6:15 PM from February 22 to March 6, heading to Varanasi, and will arrive in Varanasi at 7:00 PM the next day.
Railway officials state that these special trains will ensure easy, convenient, and safe travel for passengers during the festival season. Regular train services experience heavy crowds during Holi and other festivals, which will be reduced through these special trains.
