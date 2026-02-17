17 February 2026,

Tuesday

New Delhi

Over 35 people injured in Faridabad workshop fire; area rocked by explosions for 20 minutes

The flames were so fierce that 20 teams had to work for four hours. People said the explosions felt like the earth was shaking.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 17, 2026

Fire In Faridabad

Representative photo (Source: ChatGPT)

A fierce fire broke out in a workshop located in Mujesar, Faridabad, on Monday evening. The fire, which started from a small spark, took a monstrous form. As the chemical-filled drums in the workshop caught fire, they began to explode with loud bangs. This did not give people a chance to escape, and the ground shook for about a kilometre.

Nearby residents also fled to save their lives. More than 20 fire teams struggled for about four hours to control the flames. So far, more than 35 people are reported to have been burnt in this accident. Efforts are now underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. Prima facie, it is believed that the fire was triggered by a spark from a welding rod.

The incident occurred around 4 PM on Monday. Work was going on as usual in a workshop located in Sector 24, Faridabad. Here, in the Kalka Aws Cutter workshop, iron parts were being cut using a CNG machine. Suddenly, there was a loud explosion, after which fire started spreading throughout the workshop, and within a short time, the flames reached another workshop located behind this one. Drums filled with chemicals were kept here. These also caught fire and then started exploding like bombs. No one got an opportunity to escape. People started running helter-skelter. In this fire, about 35 people, including fire personnel, police personnel engaged in firefighting, the workshop owner, employees working there, and passers-by, were caught in the flames.

Teams Engaged in Investigating the Cause of the Fire

Currently, the exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but preliminary investigations have revealed that springs are manufactured inside this workshop. Steel and aluminium parts were being cut with a CNG machine. During this, a spark from welding fell on the flammable material in the workshop, causing the fire. This fire spread so rapidly that it reached the shops outside the workshop. There is another workshop near the workshop and some shops outside. Oil drums were kept here. When these started catching fire, they began to explode. The explosions continued for about 20 minutes. This caused chaos in the vicinity. The fire also spread to the shops outside. People started fleeing to save their lives. Eyewitnesses reported that for about a kilometre, it felt as if the earth had shaken. After this, teams of police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

Chaos in the Vicinity, Several Vehicles Burnt

Considering the severity of the fire, about 20 vehicles were deployed. After about four hours of strenuous effort, these teams succeeded in controlling the flames. Several vehicles parked near the workshop were also burnt due to these explosions. So far, in this accident, Sub-Inspector Ravi, along with Constable Ajmer, two fire brigade personnel (firefighters) Abhishek, Vipin, Rakesh, Ravindra, Sonu, Ashok, Pradeep, Manoj, and about 35 others have been burnt.

Hear What Officials Said

Deputy Commissioner Ayush Singh told media personnel that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. An investigation is underway. The priority was to extinguish the fire and get the injured to the hospital on time. This task was done properly. If the teams had not reached on time, the fire could have taken a more severe form. Based on preliminary investigations, it is believed that a spark arose during welding and came into contact with some flammable material. This caused the fire to spread, and then chemicals and other substances caught fire. This is the reason why strenuous efforts had to be made to control the flames.

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 01:10 pm

New Delhi

Delhi

