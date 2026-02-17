Over 35 people injured in Faridabad workshop fire; area rocked by explosions for 20 minutes

Currently, the exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but preliminary investigations have revealed that springs are manufactured inside this workshop. Steel and aluminium parts were being cut with a CNG machine. During this, a spark from welding fell on the flammable material in the workshop, causing the fire. This fire spread so rapidly that it reached the shops outside the workshop. There is another workshop near the workshop and some shops outside. Oil drums were kept here. When these started catching fire, they began to explode. The explosions continued for about 20 minutes. This caused chaos in the vicinity. The fire also spread to the shops outside. People started fleeing to save their lives. Eyewitnesses reported that for about a kilometre, it felt as if the earth had shaken. After this, teams of police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot.