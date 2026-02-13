13 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi on High Alert: Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools, Investigations Underway

Bomb Threat: BT Tamil School, SPV School, and The British School in Jhandewalan, Delhi, received bomb threats.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 13, 2026

Bomb Threat to Schools in Delhi (AI-Generated Image)

News has emerged of bomb threats being received by several schools in Delhi once again. Following the receipt of threatening messages at BT Tamil School, SPV School, and The British School in Jhandewalan, the school administration immediately informed the police. Subsequently, security agencies went into full alert mode.

Police Cordon Off School Premises

Upon receiving the threats, Delhi Police teams promptly arrived at the scene and completely cordoned off the school premises. The police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (B.E.D) and the Dog Squad, commenced a thorough search of the school grounds. The investigation involves a meticulous search of classrooms, parking areas, and all surrounding sections.

Several Schools Received Threats Previously

Prior to this, several schools in South Delhi had also received bomb threats. However, no suspicious materials were found during the investigations. Those schools included:

  • Loreto Convent School, Delhi Cantt
  • Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri
  • Venkateshwar School, Rohini
  • Cambridge School, NFC
  • Indian School, Sadiq Nagar
  • CM Shri, Rohini
  • DTA School, INA
  • Bal Bharti School, Rohini
  • Vanasthali School
  • New Rajendra Nagar

Increased Security Alert in Other States

Not just Delhi, but schools in other states have also recently received bomb threats.

  • Rajasthan: Modern School in the Mansarovar area of Jaipur received a threatening email on Wednesday.
  • Punjab: 16 private schools in Mohali received bomb threat emails, following which all schools were evacuated.
  • Bihar: The Patna Civil Court has received bomb threats over the past three days, but no suspicious items were found during investigations.

Security agencies remain constantly vigilant, and security has been heightened in all schools.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

13 Feb 2026 11:02 am

News / National News / Delhi on High Alert: Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools, Investigations Underway

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.