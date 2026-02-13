Delhi on High Alert: Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools, Investigations Underway

Bomb Threat to Schools in Delhi (AI-Generated Image)
News has emerged of bomb threats being received by several schools in Delhi once again. Following the receipt of threatening messages at BT Tamil School, SPV School, and The British School in Jhandewalan, the school administration immediately informed the police. Subsequently, security agencies went into full alert mode.
Upon receiving the threats, Delhi Police teams promptly arrived at the scene and completely cordoned off the school premises. The police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (B.E.D) and the Dog Squad, commenced a thorough search of the school grounds. The investigation involves a meticulous search of classrooms, parking areas, and all surrounding sections.
Prior to this, several schools in South Delhi had also received bomb threats. However, no suspicious materials were found during the investigations. Those schools included:
Not just Delhi, but schools in other states have also recently received bomb threats.
Security agencies remain constantly vigilant, and security has been heightened in all schools.
