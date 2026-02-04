Delhi: Roads set for makeover as PWD minister seeks Rs 1200 crore from Centre

Representative photo (Source: ChatGPT)
The Public Works Department (PWD) has geared up to make Delhi’s roads world-class and expand them. Delhi government PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Tuesday that the department will seek financial assistance of around Rs 1,200 crore from the Centre for major road strengthening projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).
Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it a "Next Generation Budget." He stated that this budget will not only strengthen the country's economy but also take Delhi's development to new heights. It is noteworthy that Delhi has received substantial assistance of ₹803 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under CRIF for the first time.
The rejuvenation of 1,440 km of Delhi's roads was among the major electoral promises of the BJP government. According to departmental officials, re-carpeting and repair work have commenced on 300 km of roads. The redevelopment of 550 km of roads is targeted for completion by March this year. There are plans to undertake work on an additional 600 km of roads in the next financial year, for which funds are being sought from the Centre.
Referring to the last 11 months of his tenure, the PWD Minister said that accountability and transparency have now been brought into governance. He remarked sarcastically that earlier, Delhi's development used to fall prey to political tug-of-war, but now, with better coordination between the Centre and the state, stalled projects have started moving again.
Along with improving roads, there is also a plan to beautify Delhi. The PWD has appointed a special consultant for the beautification of flyovers and foot overbridges (FOBs). This will not only ease traffic but also add to the beauty of the capital. The minister also said, "This budget is a roadmap for a developed India and a developed Delhi by 2047. With the cooperation of the Centre, commuters' journeys will now be safer, and they will be freed from traffic jams."
