Delhi: Roads set for makeover as PWD minister seeks Rs 1200 crore from Centre

Along with improving roads, there is also a plan to beautify Delhi. The PWD has appointed a special consultant for the beautification of flyovers and foot overbridges (FOBs). This will not only ease traffic but also add to the beauty of the capital. The minister also said, "This budget is a roadmap for a developed India and a developed Delhi by 2047. With the cooperation of the Centre, commuters' journeys will now be safer, and they will be freed from traffic jams."