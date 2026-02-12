SP's vehicle attacked with carbine in Muzaffarnagar! Notorious Amjad killed in encounter

After the attack, condition of SP Rural’s vehicle (Photo source: Muzaffarnagar Police Media Cell)
Amjad, who had indiscriminately fired at the SP's vehicle with a carbine in Titaavi, Muzaffarnagar, was killed in a police encounter. Police had received information that Amjad, who was involved in over 40 serious cases and carried a reward of ₹50,000, had been sighted in the forests between Titaavi and Shahpur. As police teams set out in search of him, he opened indiscriminate fire with a carbine at the SP Rural's vehicle. The vehicle's windows were shattered, and two policemen were shot, while others were saved due to wearing bulletproof jackets. Following this, Amjad was killed in retaliatory firing by the police.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, stated that 26-year-old Amjad had multiple cases of serious crimes such as murder, loot, and dacoity registered against him in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR. He carried a reward of ₹50,000. Meanwhile, police received information that Amjad was in the forests of Titaavi. As he was a cunning criminal and a sharp shooter, the police proceeded with caution, and the team leaders had also donned bulletproof jackets. When the police reached the forests, Amjad opened fire on the SP Rural's vehicle with a carbine and a pistol. Two policemen were shot in the firing.
During the sudden attack, the police personnel took cover by ducking, ensuring their safety. The vehicle's windows were shattered in this attack, and two policemen were also shot. Subsequently, taking positions, the police retaliated with gunfire, and Amjad collapsed on the spot after being shot. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment. A motorcycle, a pistol, and a carbine were recovered from the scene. Amjad succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The two injured policemen are undergoing treatment. The names of the two policemen are Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Constable Ashfaq. So far, over 40 cases have been identified against Amjad, and investigations are ongoing. The police stated that the number of cases might increase as he was continuously committing crimes.
Big NewsView All
New Delhi
Delhi
Trending