12 February 2026,

Thursday

New Delhi

SP's vehicle attacked with carbine in Muzaffarnagar! Notorious Amjad killed in encounter

As the SP (Superintendent of Police) set out with his team for the siege, the notorious Amjad attacked the SP's vehicle with a carbine.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

Encounter

After the attack, condition of SP Rural’s vehicle (Photo source: Muzaffarnagar Police Media Cell)

Amjad, who had indiscriminately fired at the SP's vehicle with a carbine in Titaavi, Muzaffarnagar, was killed in a police encounter. Police had received information that Amjad, who was involved in over 40 serious cases and carried a reward of ₹50,000, had been sighted in the forests between Titaavi and Shahpur. As police teams set out in search of him, he opened indiscriminate fire with a carbine at the SP Rural's vehicle. The vehicle's windows were shattered, and two policemen were shot, while others were saved due to wearing bulletproof jackets. Following this, Amjad was killed in retaliatory firing by the police.

Terrorised Several States, Amjad Faced Over 40 Cases

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, stated that 26-year-old Amjad had multiple cases of serious crimes such as murder, loot, and dacoity registered against him in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR. He carried a reward of ₹50,000. Meanwhile, police received information that Amjad was in the forests of Titaavi. As he was a cunning criminal and a sharp shooter, the police proceeded with caution, and the team leaders had also donned bulletproof jackets. When the police reached the forests, Amjad opened fire on the SP Rural's vehicle with a carbine and a pistol. Two policemen were shot in the firing.

Police Personnel Took Cover by Ducking ( Encounter )

During the sudden attack, the police personnel took cover by ducking, ensuring their safety. The vehicle's windows were shattered in this attack, and two policemen were also shot. Subsequently, taking positions, the police retaliated with gunfire, and Amjad collapsed on the spot after being shot. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment. A motorcycle, a pistol, and a carbine were recovered from the scene. Amjad succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The two injured policemen are undergoing treatment. The names of the two policemen are Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Constable Ashfaq. So far, over 40 cases have been identified against Amjad, and investigations are ongoing. The police stated that the number of cases might increase as he was continuously committing crimes.

crime

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 01:23 pm

News / Delhi / New Delhi / SP's vehicle attacked with carbine in Muzaffarnagar! Notorious Amjad killed in encounter

New Delhi

Delhi

Korean game addiction, scolding: Three sisters' mass suicide shocks all

ghazibad triple sucide three minor sisters due to online korean game addiction
New Delhi

Delhi: Roads set for makeover as PWD minister seeks Rs 1200 crore from Centre

Development Delhi roads
New Delhi

Government scheme: Free gas cylinder on Holi and Diwali, know how to get it

Free gas cylinders
New Delhi

Trans-Yamuna Area Development Gets ₹728 Crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Assures No Budgetary Constraints

Delhi News
New Delhi

Plane Model Carrying Ajit Pawar Had Over 200 Past Accidents: Here's Why It Was Selected

plane crash
New Delhi
