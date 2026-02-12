SP's vehicle attacked with carbine in Muzaffarnagar! Notorious Amjad killed in encounter

During the sudden attack, the police personnel took cover by ducking, ensuring their safety. The vehicle's windows were shattered in this attack, and two policemen were also shot. Subsequently, taking positions, the police retaliated with gunfire, and Amjad collapsed on the spot after being shot. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment. A motorcycle, a pistol, and a carbine were recovered from the scene. Amjad succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The two injured policemen are undergoing treatment. The names of the two policemen are Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Constable Ashfaq. So far, over 40 cases have been identified against Amjad, and investigations are ongoing. The police stated that the number of cases might increase as he was continuously committing crimes.