Palam Tragedy: 9 Killed, Including Three Young Girls, in Deadly Fire at Delhi Residential Building

The structure of this five-storey building in Palam, Delhi, and the commercial activities within it made the accident even more devastating. The building had a basement, ground floor, and four upper floors, with the roof covered by a tin shed. Shops selling clothes and cosmetics operated on the lower floors – the basement, ground, and first floor – while families resided on the second and third floors. When the fierce fire broke out on Wednesday morning, the shops were closed, which meant the flames and smoke gave the family living upstairs no chance to react. After the fire was extinguished and the rescue team entered, nine bodies were recovered, including three minor girls under the age of 12. The dense population and the presence of commercial goods intensified this tragedy.