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Palam Tragedy: 9 Killed, Including Three Young Girls, in Deadly Fire at Delhi Residential Building

A major tragedy struck in Delhi's Palam early on Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in a residential building. In this Palam fire, a total of 9 people, including three young girls, were burnt alive.

2 min read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

Mar 18, 2026

Palam Tragedy: 9 Killed
Palam Fire:

A devastating tragedy struck Delhi’s Palam area early Wednesday morning when a massive fire engulfed a five-storey residential building, leaving nine people dead. The victims, including three young girls, were trapped inside and had no chance to escape the blaze.

Two people managed to survive by jumping from the building, but sustained serious injuries due to the fall. Around 30 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire.

The incident turned Sadh Nagar into a scene of horror, as thick smoke and raging flames transformed the building into a death trap. Despite relentless efforts by the Delhi Fire Service, the nine trapped occupants could not be rescued. With no escape routes available, some residents leapt from the upper floors, while others, including children, succumbed to the fire inside.

30 Fire Tenders and Delhi Police Teams

A fierce fire broke out around 7 AM on Wednesday in a five-storey residential building in Sadh Nagar, Palam, Delhi. Upon receiving the information, 30 fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and teams from the Delhi Police reached the spot. However, rescue operations faced significant challenges due to narrow lanes and heavy smoke. In this tragic incident, nine people were burnt alive, including three minor girls under the age of 12.

Two People Jumped from the Building

The flames and suffocating smoke had completely blocked the exit routes, leaving no chance for the trapped occupants to escape. In a desperate bid to save their lives, two people jumped from the building, sustaining severe injuries, and were immediately admitted to the hospital. Although the fire department managed to control the blaze after considerable effort, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the administration is thoroughly investigating the matter.

9 Bodies Recovered

The structure of this five-storey building in Palam, Delhi, and the commercial activities within it made the accident even more devastating. The building had a basement, ground floor, and four upper floors, with the roof covered by a tin shed. Shops selling clothes and cosmetics operated on the lower floors – the basement, ground, and first floor – while families resided on the second and third floors. When the fierce fire broke out on Wednesday morning, the shops were closed, which meant the flames and smoke gave the family living upstairs no chance to react. After the fire was extinguished and the rescue team entered, nine bodies were recovered, including three minor girls under the age of 12. The dense population and the presence of commercial goods intensified this tragedy.

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Delhi News

Updated on:

18 Mar 2026 03:56 pm

Published on:

18 Mar 2026 03:53 pm

News / Delhi / New Delhi / Palam Tragedy: 9 Killed, Including Three Young Girls, in Deadly Fire at Delhi Residential Building

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