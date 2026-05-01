Petrol-Diesel Price: Sharp Surge in Pakistan, Relief for Public in Nepal, Status in India

Pakistanis refuelling their vehicles at a petrol pump (Source: IANS)
Fuel Prices: The escalating crisis in West Asia is having a clear impact on the global oil market, leading to energy challenges for several nations. Amidst this, while petrol and diesel prices have risen sharply in Pakistan, the public in neighbouring Nepal has received relief.
Struggling with an economic crisis, Pakistan has once again seen a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices. According to a notification issued by Pakistan's Petroleum Division on Thursday, the price of petrol has been increased by 6.51 rupees per litre (local currency) and high-speed diesel (HSD) by 19.39 rupees per litre (local currency).
Following this hike, the price of petrol has risen from 393.35 rupees to 399.86 Pakistani rupees per litre, while high-speed diesel has reached 399.58 Pakistani rupees per litre.
Meanwhile, officials have reduced the petroleum levy on petrol by 3.88 rupees, bringing it to 103.50 Pakistani rupees per litre, while a levy of 28.69 Pakistani rupees per litre has been implemented on diesel. Previously, there was no levy on high-speed diesel.
Despite the West Asia crisis, petrol and diesel prices have been slashed in neighbouring Nepal. The Nepal Oil Corporation issued a notice announcing the new rates.
According to the revised rates, the price of petrol has been reduced by 2 rupees (local currency) and diesel by 12 rupees (local currency). Petrol in Nepal will now cost 214.50 rupees per litre, while diesel and kerosene will be available at 222.50 rupees per litre.
However, prices for aviation fuel and cooking gas have been increased in Nepal. Domestic aviation fuel has become dearer by 7 rupees per litre, while international aviation fuel for Kathmandu has seen an increase of 46 dollars per kilolitre. Additionally, the price of LPG cylinders has risen by 150 rupees to 2,160 rupees per cylinder.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated on Friday that the Central Government has revised the central excise duty on petrol and diesel, but retail prices for consumers will remain unchanged.
According to notifications issued by the Union Finance Ministry on Thursday, the central excise duty on petrol has been set at 23 rupees per litre and on diesel at 33 rupees per litre, effective from 1 May 2026. Furthermore, the government has reduced the additional excise duty on petrol to zero.
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