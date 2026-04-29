Bengal Election: Second Phase Voting Continues; BJP Office Vandalised in Nadia

Violence in Bengal Elections (Representational image)
Second phase voting for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections continues across the state. Reports of violence have emerged from Nadia and Santipur, where the BJP district headquarters was vandalised. Police and administrative officials have arrived at the scene to initiate action.
Images shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) show large numbers of women queuing to vote at polling stations everywhere in the North 24 Parganas district. The ECI described these scenes as an enthusiastic display of the "festival of democracy," noting that women are exercising their franchise with significant zeal.
Similarly, long queues of voters have been observed everywhere since early morning in the 93-Haringhata Assembly Constituency of Nadia district. Voters are arriving at polling stations with a sense of pride and responsibility. The atmosphere remains celebratory as citizens participate, viewing their vote as their voice.
In the 161-Ballygunge Assembly Constituency under Kolkata South, the smile of a young voter after casting their ballot highlighted the significance and satisfaction of participating in the democratic process. The Election Commission reiterated the message: "Your vote is your voice; ensure you use it."
Prior to the start of the polls, mock polls were conducted across various polling stations in the 142 assembly seats to ensure the voting process functions smoothly.
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