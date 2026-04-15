Delhi Fire: 3 Dead, Including Child, in Massive Rohini Warehouse Blaze

Massive Fire Outbreak in Rohini, Delhi (Photo: IANS/File)
A deeply heartbreaking incident has emerged from the Rohini area of the national capital, Delhi. In the early hours of Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at a plastic warehouse located in Mangeram Park, Rohini. In this tragic accident, a man, a woman, and a child approximately two years old were burnt alive. The fire was so ferocious that the victims did not even stand a chance of escape.
According to reports, the fire department received word of the blaze at around 1:30 am. The fire initially started in a plastic warehouse but spread so rapidly that it soon engulfed nearby shanties (jhuggies). As it was late at night, the occupants were fast asleep; consequently, three people were unable to escape the flames and died at the scene.
In this accident, a man, a woman, and an innocent child of about two years lost their lives. It is reported that some people lived in shanties on an empty plot near this plastic warehouse in Mangeram Park and worked as waste pickers. Due to the presence of plastic materials, the fire spread rapidly, and a plume of smoke covered the sky. The flames surrounded the victim family so quickly that they could not get out and were severely burnt.
Given the severity of the incident, seven fire engines were dispatched to the spot. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 4:00 am after several hours of hard work. However, by then, the fire had already taken its terrible toll and three lives had ended.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The relevant department has started an investigation into the matter and is trying to find out how such a massive fire broke out. This accident has once again raised questions about safety standards in industrial areas and warehouses. Currently, the exact cause of the fire is unknown. The police and relevant departments have registered a case and started an investigation. Officials are also investigating whether there were any safety arrangements in the warehouse or not.
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