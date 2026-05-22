Six Killed as Bus Ploughs Into Autorickshaw in Odisha’s Ganjam District

Six people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, 22 May 2026.
The accident occurred near Ladakapalli Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Purushottampur Police Station, when a bus travelling towards Berhampur slammed into an autorickshaw. The impact of the collision was so severe that the autorickshaw was reduced to mangled wreckage, whilst passengers on board the bus escaped unharmed.
Three victims died on the spot. A further three critically injured passengers were rushed to Kodala Community Health Centre, where they succumbed to their injuries whilst undergoing treatment. The remaining four injured persons are currently receiving medical care at the same facility, with three of them reported to be in a serious condition.
Authorities reached the scene swiftly. Purushottampur police station's Inspector-in-Charge, Kulamani Sethi, along with Tehsildar Vinod Behera, supervised relief and rescue operations at the site.
Police have registered a case against the bus driver, who is being questioned over the incident. Investigators believe that driver negligence was the primary cause of the collision. The identities of those killed have yet to be officially released.
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