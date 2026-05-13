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Samajwadi Party Expresses Grief Over Death of Prateek Yadav

The Samajwadi Party expresses deep grief following the sudden death of Prateek Yadav, brother of Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the Civil Hospital.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

May 13, 2026

अपर्णा यादव के पति प्रतीक यादव नहीं रहे

Aparna Yadav’s husband Prateek Yadav passes away Source: Patrika

Prateek Yadav Death News: Prateek Yadav, the younger brother of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 38. He was brought to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow at approximately 6:00 am, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The exact cause of death has not yet been established. His body has been sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for a post-mortem examination. His brother-in-law (Aparna Yadav’s brother) was present with him at the timeHospital and Treatment Details

According to reports, Prateek Yadav had previously been admitted to a major hospital in Lucknow on 30 April in critical condition. After three days, his condition showed slight improvement, after which he reportedly decided to return home without a formal discharge.

When he was brought to the hospital emergency ward this morning, he had no pulse and his heart had stopped. Doctors confirmed his death, after which the police were notified. Legal formalities were completed before the body was moved for the autopsy.

Family and Personal Life
Prateek Yadav was the son of the late former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. He is survived by his wife, Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader who currently serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. Aparna Yadav was in Assam at the time of the incident and has since departed for Lucknow.


Reaction from the Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Prateek Yadav. In a statement released on their official social media handles, the party remarked that the passing of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji was extremely sad, and they prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace while offering their humble tributes.

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Updated on:

13 May 2026 12:50 pm

Published on:

13 May 2026 12:48 pm

News / National News / Samajwadi Party Expresses Grief Over Death of Prateek Yadav

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