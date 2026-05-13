Samajwadi Party Expresses Grief Over Death of Prateek Yadav

When he was brought to the hospital emergency ward this morning, he had no pulse and his heart had stopped. Doctors confirmed his death, after which the police were notified. Legal formalities were completed before the body was moved for the autopsy.



Family and Personal Life

Prateek Yadav was the son of the late former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. He is survived by his wife, Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader who currently serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. Aparna Yadav was in Assam at the time of the incident and has since departed for Lucknow.