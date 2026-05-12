NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Following Paper Leak; CBI Probe Ordered

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled
NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: The NEET UG 2026 examination has been cancelled following a paper leak. Furthermore, an investigation by the CBI has been ordered. The examination was concluded on 3 May. The National Testing Agency (NTA) posted on social media platform X that NEET UG 2026 has been cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. This decision was taken after receiving information from central agencies, which raised questions regarding the integrity of the conducted examination. According to the NTA, 22.79 lakh students participated in the exam, which was held at over 5,400 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
The Central Government has handed this case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive enquiry into the alleged data leak and related irregularities. This is to ensure a thorough investigation of the allegations made. The NTA will provide full cooperation to the Bureau and make available all necessary materials, records, and assistance for the probe. To restore confidence in the system, a re-examination has been announced.
This decision has been made based on inputs later examined by the NTA in coordination with central agencies and in view of the investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies. With the approval of the Government of India, the National Testing Agency has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on 3 May 2026. This exam will now be reconducted on dates that will be notified separately.
After reviewing the inputs received by the NTA and the findings shared by law enforcement agencies, the current examination process could not be allowed to continue. The dates for the re-examination and the schedule for the freshly issued admit cards will be communicated through the agency’s official channels in the coming days.
Students will not need to apply again for the re-examination. Registration data, candidacy, and the chosen examination centres—all these details will remain valid for the re-conducted exam. No new registration will be required for this, nor will any additional examination fee be charged. Furthermore, the fees already deposited will be refunded to the students. The examination will be reconducted using the NTA's own resources.
Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on official channels and not to pay attention to unconfirmed news circulating on social media.
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