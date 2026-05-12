NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Following Paper Leak; CBI Probe Ordered

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: The NEET UG 2026 examination has been cancelled following a paper leak. Furthermore, an investigation by the CBI has been ordered. The examination was concluded on 3 May. The National Testing Agency (NTA) posted on social media platform X that NEET UG 2026 has been cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. This decision was taken after receiving information from central agencies, which raised questions regarding the integrity of the conducted examination. According to the NTA, 22.79 lakh students participated in the exam, which was held at over 5,400 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.