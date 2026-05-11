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Major Train Accident Averted in MP as Flames Erupt from Moving Train; Panic Ensues

Major train accident averted in Madhya Pradesh as a coal train catches fire. Quick action by the guard and fire brigade saved the day. Read the facts.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 11, 2026

Indian Railway

Flames erupt from a moving goods train (Photo Source- Input)

News In Brief:

  • Incident: A coal-laden goods train caught fire late Sunday night at Birsinghpur Pali station.
  • Cause: Early suspicions point to internal heat or friction within the coal cargo.
  • Action taken: The guard and loco pilot emergency-stopped the train; municipal fire crews extinguished the blaze.
  • Outcome: No injuries reported; major damage was prevented due to the rapid response of railway staff.

UMARIA: A major train disaster was narrowly avoided at Birsinghpur Pali railway station on the Shahdol-Katni section of Madhya Pradesh late Sunday night. Panic gripped the station when smoke and flames suddenly erupted from three wagons of a goods train laden with coal.

Quick Thinking Prevents Catastrophe

The goods train was en route from Shahdol to Katni when the guard first noticed smoke billowing from the wagons. Demonstrating presence of mind, he immediately alerted railway officials.

By the time the fire brigade arrived, the smoke had intensified into leaping flames. However, the swift response of the guard and the fire-fighting team ensured the blaze was brought under control before it could escalate further.

Key Details of the Incident

  • Location: Birsinghpur Pali Railway Station, Umaria District (Shahdol-Katni section).
  • Cargo: The train was transporting coal.
  • Initial Discovery: The guard spotted smoke in three wagons located in the middle of the train.
  • Response: The loco pilot and guard informed the control room and halted the train at Birsinghpur station.
  • Probable Cause: Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by heat or friction within the coal, though a formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause.

Emergency Measures and Commendation

Upon receiving the alert, railway administration and station staff took immediate charge. Security within the station premises was tightened, and onlookers were cleared away from the burning wagons. A fire engine from the local municipality was summoned to the scene and, after significant effort, successfully extinguished the fire.

Local residents and passers-by have praised the loco pilot, guard, and the fire brigade for their promptness. Their coordinated action and alertness are credited with preventing what could have been a massive loss of property and a severe rail accident.

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Updated on:

11 May 2026 09:14 am

Published on:

11 May 2026 09:13 am

News / National News / Major Train Accident Averted in MP as Flames Erupt from Moving Train; Panic Ensues

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