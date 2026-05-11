Major Train Accident Averted in MP as Flames Erupt from Moving Train; Panic Ensues

Flames erupt from a moving goods train (Photo Source- Input)
News In Brief:
UMARIA: A major train disaster was narrowly avoided at Birsinghpur Pali railway station on the Shahdol-Katni section of Madhya Pradesh late Sunday night. Panic gripped the station when smoke and flames suddenly erupted from three wagons of a goods train laden with coal.
The goods train was en route from Shahdol to Katni when the guard first noticed smoke billowing from the wagons. Demonstrating presence of mind, he immediately alerted railway officials.
By the time the fire brigade arrived, the smoke had intensified into leaping flames. However, the swift response of the guard and the fire-fighting team ensured the blaze was brought under control before it could escalate further.
Upon receiving the alert, railway administration and station staff took immediate charge. Security within the station premises was tightened, and onlookers were cleared away from the burning wagons. A fire engine from the local municipality was summoned to the scene and, after significant effort, successfully extinguished the fire.
Local residents and passers-by have praised the loco pilot, guard, and the fire brigade for their promptness. Their coordinated action and alertness are credited with preventing what could have been a massive loss of property and a severe rail accident.
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