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Suvendu Adhikari’s Personal Secretary Chandranath Rath Gunned Down in West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Violence

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal secretary Chandranath Rath shot dead in Madhyamgram, West Bengal, amid rising post-poll violence after state election results.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 07, 2026

suvendu adhikari's pa chandranath rath murdered in bengal

Photo: Chandranath Rath, personal secretary to Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in West Bengal. (Photo: X/@MeghaSPrasad/IANS)

A fresh wave of political violence has erupted in West Bengal following the state election results. Chandranath Rath, personal secretary to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in broad daylight in the Madhyamgram area near Kolkata.

Chandranath Rath was murdered in a shooting incident in Madhyamgram, West Bengal. The attack has heightened tensions in the area and intensified the war of words between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

According to reports, Rath was travelling in his car when unknown assailants, who had been tailing the vehicle, opened fire as it slowed down. The attackers fired four rounds through the car's windows, three of which struck Rath fatally.

The driver of the car, Buddhadev, also sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately hospitalised. Upon receiving news of the killing, Suvendu Adhikari rushed to the hospital in Madhyamgram where his aide's body had been taken.

Political Blame Game Erupts

The killing has set off a fierce political confrontation. Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, directly accused TMC workers of orchestrating what he called a pre-planned political conspiracy, and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. The TMC, however, flatly rejected the allegations, condemned the killing, and blamed "BJP-backed miscreants" for post-election violence in the state.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Suvendu Adhikari was visibly emotional. He described Chandranath Rath not merely as an employee but as a brother, alleging that Rath had been targeted precisely because of his close association with him. He accused the ruling party of going after BJP workers and their associates following the election results, and claimed that the state police were functioning as little more than a TMC cadre.

Adhikari characterised the attack as a direct assault on democracy in Bengal, vowing that he would not be intimidated, and that justice — not revenge — would be his response.

A Trusted Political Strategist

Rath was far more than an office employee. Over many years, he had been regarded as one of Adhikari's most trusted strategists, responsible for managing political operations, co-ordinating rallies, and maintaining communication with party workers.

Kolkata's Police Commissioner, Ajay Kumar Nanda, deployed heavy police contingents in the area to prevent further unrest. More than 80 people have been arrested in connection with incidents of violence and disorder in the aftermath of the elections.

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West Bengal

Updated on:

07 May 2026 09:23 am

Published on:

07 May 2026 09:21 am

News / National News / Suvendu Adhikari’s Personal Secretary Chandranath Rath Gunned Down in West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Violence

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